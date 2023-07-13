‘Who Is This Black Girl At Our Wedding?’: Tiffany Haddish Says She Crashed Weddings for Food While Homeless

“Girls Trip” actress Tiffany Haddish revealed that she used to crash weddings for food while she was homeless and pursuing her career as a comedienne.

The 43-year-old shared the news with People magazine recently and said that not only has she crashed wedding receptions, she even gave a speech at one where she didn’t know anyone present.

Tiffany Haddish. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram.)

“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech and didn’t know anybody there,” recalled Haddish. “That’s when I was homeless and hungry.”

“I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,” she continued. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’”

Haddish was living out of her car at the time as she performed standup comedy, and the “The Kitchen” star said that she would often crash weddings held at a hotel in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood for free food and drinks because the hotel often held such events.

Since landing her role in “Girls Trip,” Haddish has gone on to star in several films, including “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” with Nicolas Gage, “Here Today” with Billy Crystal, “Night School” with Kevin Hart, and “Nobody’s Fool” with Whoopi Goldberg.

“I try my best not to hold onto too many emotions because I feel like when you hold onto all those emotions, they make you crazy and then you get delusional,” she said of her success. “Sleep is the key. And don’t be afraid to go out in nature. Take your shoes off and walk in some grass.”

While the actress is through crashing weddings for food, her character in her AppleTV series “The Afterparty” investigates the murder of a groom at his wedding for the show’s second season. “The Afterparty” is currently airing Wednesdays on AppleTV+, and Haddish also has a new film coming out, “Haunted Mansion” with Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis. The film hits theaters on July 28.