‘That Lil Foot Kick Got Me on This Flo’: Video Catches Ne-Yo Using His ‘Stiff Leg’ to Boot an Overzealous Fan Off Stage for Removing His Hat

Ne-Yo loves to put on a show, but when it comes to allowing his fans on stage, it seems nothing can sour the moment quicker than an overzealous one.

A viral video of the R&B crooner in the middle of his June 24 set at a Downsview Park festival in Toronto proved just that. An enthusiastic woman was brought on stage as part of a dance competition between fans. However, her 15 seconds of fame went left after she removed Ne-Yo’s hat from his head.

Ne-Yo kicks a fan off stage after she removed his hat. (Photos: J.ackieg/TikTok)

In the clip, he can be seen walking toward her to retrieve his fedora. As he placed it back on his head, the “So Sick” singer said, “She know good and gotd—n well she wasn’t supposed to grab my hat.”

A visibly annoyed Ne-Yo added, “Get yo a— back over there,” before encouraging her to leave the stage and make room for contestant No. 2.

What happened next is what has everyone laughing at the comical interaction. As the woman made her way to the main stage, Ne-Yo trailed behind her. When she bent over to twerk, he kicked his right leg out as if to kick her in the derrière.

People commenting on the viral post wrote:

“That stiff leg bout to be a meme the rest of 2023 here for it.”

“One thing about Neyo… he’s gonna put his whole forehead and eyebrows in a hat.”

“He more than irritated that leg says ‘FINISH HER’ in Mortal Kombat.”

“SCREAMINGGGG That lil foot kick got me on this flo!”

At least one person felt the Ne-Yo’s playful reaction to his fan was warranted. “Just because we pay for their shows, buy their music doesn’t mean we have the right to touch them,” the individual wrote.

Another said, “People really don’t get how disrespectful it is to touch a man’s hat. It’s f-ckn ANNOYING AF. I get sooo pisssed.”

Ne-Yo, however, found humor in the interaction. He commented a handful of laughing emojis when Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip with their massive following. But comments derailed when the singer’s personal life became fodder for users.

Some of those remarks include: “Milk dud just mad he got extra kids he didn’t want” and “That’s How He Should’ve Pushed Home Girl Away Before She Became Babymomma #3.”

Ne-Yo made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year when his then-wife, Crystal Smith, accused him of cheating and fathering two children outside of their marriage. Crystal and the now-father of seven share three children together. They were married from 2016 until February of this year after finalizing their divorce.

A woman by the name of Sade Bagnerise was identified as his alleged mistress. Last month, it was revealed that she filed court documents seeking custody of their two sons. He also shares two children with his ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw, whom he was with from 2010 to 2013.