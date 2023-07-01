‘She Is My Peace’: ‘Harlem’ Actor Tyler Lepley Praises Girlfriend P-Valley’ Star Miracle Watts, Says the Last Thing a Black Man Needs Is to Come Home to a War ‘After Going to War With the World’

“Harlem” star Tyler Lepley impressed an audience at the 2023 Essence Festival after the event kicked off on June 29 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lepley wowed the crowd with his adoration for his love, “P-Valley” actress Miracle Watts.

Watts and Lepley both starred in the Starz drama “P-Valley” before falling in love and having a baby last fall: son Xi Leì Lepley. A video clip of Lepley praising his partner has fans giving him praise after he said his Black woman understands “she is my peace.”

Tyler Lepley (L) and Miracle Watts (R) pose with their newborn son Xi Leì Lepley last October. (Photo: @miraclewatts00/Instagram)

The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip on Instagram of him praising Watts

After Lepley was asked what he loves about Black women, he replied, “I mean, I’ma just, I’ma speak from my experience. You know, goin’ home every day to a Black woman has been, you know, all the foundation I ever needed in my life.”

He continued, “I’ll say it like this. The last thing that a man — a Black man wants to go home to after going to war with the world, is come home to round two. So, you know, my Black woman understands that, you know, she is my peace, and she is there for me when I come undone.”

He added, “But, you know, she’s there to give me that same strength that I need to build myself back up.”

The audience clapped after hearing him compliment Watts. Fans also responded in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“If only more black women learn how to be a black man peace,” noted one fan.

“He is obsessed and I love that for her.”

“I hope he truly is her peace in return,” added a third fan.

“He’s probably giving that same peace to her in other ways as well! We multiply everything we’re given,” replied another.

The couple announced last October that they’d had their son on Instagram. Watts shared a picture of the three with the caption, “My Kings. [black heart emoji].” Lepley also shares two children with his ex-girlfriend, April King: Leo and Jade. He credited Watts for welcoming his children with King.

“Miracle does such a great job of just loving me for everything and just the fullness of who I am and everything that comes with it.”

The Essence Festival takes place in New Orleans until July 3 and features appearances by Lauryn Hill, Ice Cube, Salt-N-Pepa, Ice-T, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion and more.