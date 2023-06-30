‘She Was Ready to be Your BUSTTTTT IT BABY’: Plies Interrupted at Dinner By Drunken Woman ‘Ready to Risk It All’ Over the Rapper’s ‘Scooby-Doo Teeth’

Ever since rapper Plies got his new set of teeth his lady fans have not stopped drooling over him.

The artist — born Algernod Washington — recently had a cringe-worthy encounter with a drunken fan while at dinner in Los Angeles. Their entire interaction was recorded in a video shared on Twitter and Instagram on June 29.

In his caption, Washington explained that he had gone to dinner alone when he was approached by a drunken woman obsessed with his teeth.

“Y’all Wouldn’t Believe Half Of The Sh*t Be Going On In My Life!!! (Don’t Feel Sorry For Me Doe),” he wrote. “I’m Just Out To Eat By Myself Then BOOM. This Happen! She Seem Like A Nice Lady Doe!!!Y’all Think She Was Ready?? #Plies#3rdTime.”

Rapper Plies smiles for a picture shared on Instagram. (Photo: @plies / Instagram)

The video begins with the intoxicated woman pointing at the rapper and saying, “Perfect teeth. Look at this.”

“I just met her, she gets so excited,” said Washington as the woman stuck out her tongue in an attempt to kiss the “Real Hitta” artist.

“Look at his f—kin’ teeth you have those Scooby-Doo teeth,” replied the woman. “You got that perfect a—s f—king teeth.

“You’re so sexy and beautiful,” she continued. “I feel like I love your everything.”

The woman described him as “sexy and beautiful,” noting that she was nervous as she repeatedly touched her bosom and grabbed Plies’ arm as he recorded a video. The two were both laughing during the exchange, but they were clearly laughing at different things.

“This is crazy this is really, I was just sitting down to have a nice bite to eat, right?” said Washinton. “And then some annoying a—s girl has to come and bother him,” the woman interrupted.

At one point, the drunken woman pretended to bite Plies’ shoulder before he moved away. She said he was the “most amazing f—king music artist ever” and that it was the best day of her life meeting him. After the woman continued to talk about his teeth, Washington asked, “You think I got nice teeth?”

“You have the best f—king teeth,” she replied.

After the “Hypnotized” rapper asked if she was trying to eat something, the woman responded, “I’m trying to get fed,” as she pretended to bite his shoulder.

“I gotta go, I gotta go,” said the Florida rapper as the video ended. Social media users remarked on their funny drunken encounters across both platforms.

“Had yo a– giggling like a mfa,” tweeted one person. Referring to one of his hit songs featuring Ne-Yo, a second Twitter user wrote, “She was ready to be your BUSTTTTT IT BABY.”

A third wrote, “It’s giving ‘what a beautiful chocolate man’ was ready to risk it all.”

Once The Neighborhood Talk got ahold of the footage its readers reacted in the comment section with many warning the “Becky” rapper to be careful.

“Yall talking bout… ‘Why he recording’ yall know how the white women like to flip the script on ya,” replied another fan.

“Run tf away lmao it can end up bad.”

“This is so cringey.”

Plies turns into a funny character on social media, where he shares hilarious rants about various topics and snippets of his new music.

But clearly, the ladies are still feeling his new grill, which he revealed back in January 2021 after a decade of wearing gold grills. He even held a funeral for his dental jewelry.