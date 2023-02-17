‘The Seniors…Will Not Lose Their Homes’: Tyler Perry Donates Millions to Help Keep Atlanta Seniors In Their Homes Amid Studio’s Success

Filmmaker Tyler Perry is donating millions of dollars to senior citizens living in Atlanta, Georgia, to keep them in their homes.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Perry is donating $2.75 million to low-income senior homeowners in the city so that they won’t lose their homes due to rising property taxes. Perry reportedly reached out to Mayor Andre Dickens about helping Atlanta residents living on fixed incomes who were vulnerable to losing their homes.

Tyler Perry attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.

Perry has already donated $750,000 to the residents. The funds were given to pay back taxes for seniors in arrears as well as to pay for any increases in property taxes. The “A Madea Homecoming” director will also pay another $500,000 every year for a total of four years to the residents to ensure they don’t pay more in taxes.

Perry also shared the news on Instagram with a caption noting that he understood that the film studio he built in the city would raise property taxes in the neighborhood but he wasn’t letting anyone lose their home. Perry completed the 330-acre movie studio in Atlanta in 2019.

“So… I knew that the success of my studio would affect all the property values around it,” wrote Perry. “But make no mistake the seniors on fixed incomes around the studio will not lose their homes because of past due or rising taxes… no sir!! We ain’t doing that to our legacy. Thank you Mayor Dickens and Invest Atlanta for caring about our folks. God bless.”

The funds will help 300 low-income seniors who are currently behind on their property taxes stay in their homes. The donations will also pay for county and school taxes as well as freeze property taxes for 100 low-income seniors. The funds will pay the difference between present-day property taxes and property tax increases through a pilot program.

Mayor Dickens also released a statement confirming that Tyler offered to support efforts to ensure the city’s residents aren’t displaced as it grows and prospers. Dickens also thanked Perry for his generosity.

“Atlanta’s growth and prosperity should not come at the expense of our legacy residents—many of whom have been priced out of their homes in previous years,” he said. “Tyler Perry has been engaged in our ongoing conversations around legacy resident retention, and he told me he wanted to do something to support these efforts. Thanks to his generosity, more Atlantans will be able to remain in the communities they built.”

Fans also thanked Perry for his monetary gift.

“You are truly a good man and it seems that you show love to all,” wrote one fan. “Bless you for doing this for seniors,” replied another. “I work with low-income seniors in my 9-5. They are the most overlooked and neglected demographic in this country. It’s very sad.”

Another fan replied, “If all people in power cared this much about other humans, the world would be a much better place. Thank you!”