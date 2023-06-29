Anna Duggar’s Father Delivers Sermon Claiming Enslaved People Failed to Protest Slavery and Were Helped By the ‘Good People In the Plantations’ Who Built a Church, ‘Loved’ and ‘Taught Them’

A white pastor delivered a racist sermon at the Fairpark Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, claiming that enslaved people were freed by nice plantation owners because slaves failed to go to Washington, D.C., and protest slavery.

Pastor Mike Keller delivered the ignorant sermon on June 25.

Keller — who is the father of “19 Kids and Counting” reality star Anna Duggar — spoke at length about the “good people” on plantations, apparently with no knowledge of the definition of slavery.

Pastor Mike Keller delivers a racist sermon at the Fairpark Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas on June 25, 2023. (Photo: @davidhth / Twitter.)

“One hundred and fifty years ago, or 200 years ago, when the Blacks were slaves, did they ever go to Washington, D.C. and have a rally 200 years ago to protest against slavery? Did they? No,” said the pastor. “What did they do? Well, a lot of good people in the plantations would say, ‘Hey, it’s wintertime. Let us help build a church for you, dear folks.’ And they loved them and taught them how to read so they can read the Bible.”

Miller went on to say that enslaved people turned from “their wicked ways” and humbled themselves, all thanks to prayer and white presidents.

“And here’s what the Blacks did about 150 years ago: They humbled themselves. They prayed. They saw God’s face, and they turned from their wicked ways, and God made slavery illegal through several white presidents, right? It worked, didn’t it? They didn’t protest. Maybe there’s a place for protests. I don’t know.”

In a stunning sermon, a minister says enslaved people never rallied in DC to protest slavery. Rather, they relied on plantations' "good people" to teach them to read the Bible so they could repent and end slavery. Mike Keller is Anna Duggar's father. v/c: @itsrowsdower on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/yijrDcQh8g — David Heath (@davidhth) June 27, 2023

Twitter users quickly gathered the uneducated pastor and informed him that slaves were not allowed to learn how to read or write and certainly did not have the freedom to protest in Washington, D.C.

“‘Black people turned away from their wicked ways?’ What kind of wicked ways did my people have when we were getting beaten, kidnapped, raped, and brutalized while enslaved? No protest? There was a whole a** war about ending slavery,” replied one. “This is why we need Black History in school.”

“Exactly,” replied another user. “The plantation owners are portrayed as good and loving. Who even thinks this way?”

Exactly. The plantation owners are portrayed as good and loving. Who even thinks this way? — David Heath (@davidhth) June 28, 2023

Dear Mike Keller: https://t.co/sZft24rCTm pic.twitter.com/K8Jl09ZncJ — A dame who loves animals and books (@Nikkis_bff) June 27, 2023

Several users noted that Duggar’s husband, Josh Duggar, is in prison for child pornography after receiving a 12.5-year sentence for his wicked ways.

“This is Anna Duggar’s father, Mike Keller. Anna is the wife of Josh Duggar, convicted sex offender. They’re all disgusting.”

This is Anna Duggar’s father, Mike Keller.



Anna is the wife of Josh Duggar, convicted sex offender.



They’re all disgusting 🤢 https://t.co/RnKJ3ZFzXM — Divine Oracle ✰☽ (@MariaBella444) June 27, 2023

One user shared the sermon with the caption, “Rev. Mike Keller, father to Anna Duggar whose husband is in jail for child porn,” they wrote. “From a sermon on Sunday in Fort Worth, TX, a state whose governor just signed a bill severely limiting how teachers can talk about racial history. Pastors can bear all the false witness they want.”

“I’m impressed. Mike Keller crammed two hours of stupid into a 58 seconds of video,” replied another user.