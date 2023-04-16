‘If Snatched Was a Person’: Fantasia Barrino’s New Post Has Fans Amazed By Her Slimmer Figure

Fantasia Barrino’s newest post has given fans the secret weapons to her current weight loss.

On April 14, the singer and actress shared an Instagram video that documents her transformation over the last eight months. The clip features photos and videos of Barrino to show how she transformed her noticeably thinner appearance in the gym. One features a screenshot from a video call between her and celebrity trainer Sonya D.

Fantasia shares the secrets to weight loss. (Pictured: @tasiaworld/Instagram)

To help her stay in shape, the “When I See You” songstress said she’s also been taking wellness supplements from a company called Boujee Hippie. The brand also sells detox products, shapewear and apparel.

“Ever since I’ve been taking my boujee gummies, working out with Sonya, eating clean umm it’s been a road,” she said. “I am all muscle, and I always talked about that third baby was hard it’s been hard getting that weight off. And I would say at 38, ya girl is bouncing back, okay.”

Barrino has three children. This includes a 21-year-old daughter, Zion Quari, from a previous relationship and 11-year-old son Dallas Xavier with ex-boyfriend Antwaun Cook. She and her husband Kendall Taylor have a daughter, Keziah Taylor, who turns two in May.

In her video, Barrino credited her hubby for “telling me every day how good I’m looking.” While showing off bottles of her dietary supplements, she said, “I’m telling you, my stomach has went all the way down. Flat, flat,” she said, laughing.

“It’s been a Long Journey, but it’s women like Angela Basset and more who inspires me to stay in the race,” she continued in the post’s caption.



She added, “Working out, Eating Healthy and staying on my @shopboujeehippie routine. Use my Code and see if the worrisome Belly don’t have to move in the name of Boujee!”

Fantasia gives BODY AND FACE, such an underrated beauty. pic.twitter.com/NBQAaxkxlA — Sissy’s Sissy (@yourditarrie_) November 28, 2022

The video received over 713,000 plays, over 97,300 likes and over 1,250 comments from fans amazed at how the singer transformed her physique.

“If Snatched was a person”



“I swear she has the body of a female superhero!! Love her”



“Yessss girl gone head looking good”

“Love it Your transitioning into the Person You were Meant to be And She Can Sing”

It appears Barrino has been focusing on leveling up physically and mentally over the past year. In February, she revealed that she was going back to school after dropping out at age 14.

The “American Idol” season-three winner is currently attending Central State University, according to People magazine. She also shared that her sorority sister Yvonne supported her throughout her new and exciting journey.

Last November, Barrino was inducted into Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., as an honorary member. This came months after she announced that she was cast to play the lead in the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical for “The Color Purple.”

She will play Celie, the role that Whoopi Goldberg portrayed in the 1985 film of the same title. Oprah Winfrey played Sofia in the film, which was based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel.

Winfrey is also involved in “The Color Purple Musical” as a producer. The new cast stars Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Colman Domingo as Mister, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Halle Bailey as Nettie, and Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. as Squeak.

“The Color Purple” is set to be released on Dec. 20, 2023.