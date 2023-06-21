‘They’re Both Sad That Their Parent Is In the Hospital’: ‘Good Times’ Star BernNadette Stanis Says John Amos’ Kids Are ‘Hurting’ In Family ‘Tug of War’ Amid His Elder Abuse Investigation

Recent reports about “Good Times” star John Amos‘ and his children are concerning to many, including his co-star BernNadette Stanis.

She portrayed Thelma Evans in the popular sitcom that aired on CBS for six seasons in the 1970s. Amos played her father, James Evans, Sr., and the husband of Florida Evans.

“Good Times” star BernNadette Stanis sends support to John Amos amid elder abuse claims from his daughter and son. (Photos: @thelmaofgoodtimes/Instagram; Rob Kim/Getty Images)

In light of Amos’ recent allegations, including that his daughter, Shannon, was “taking advantage” of him, she sympathized with them both and Amos’ son, K.C. She even launched a GoFundMe account to raise half a million dollars on his behalf.

Stanis said she supports Amos and his kids while sharing her hope that they can move forward one day.

“John knows I love him from the core of my heart. His children were lovely and have always been lovely,” she told People magazine. “It just happened so that when you have a parent that you have to take care of or they’re aging, there’s a lot of fear amongst the siblings because you don’t know — it’s the first time and maybe the only parent. It hurts.”

Related: Father’s Day Truce? GoFundMe Set Up by John Amos’ Daughter Alleging Elder Abuse Has Been Deactivated

Over the past few weeks, Amos’ daughter Shannon has revealed that there is an active investigation into elder abuse claims against a “caregiver” who worked with her father. She never shared the individual’s name or likeness.

Social media users became suspicious of K.C., who was known for sharing photos of himself and his dad regularly on Instagram and TikTok.

That suspicion has since been directed at Shannon after K.C. shared a screenshot of a DM he received from a person claiming to have known about her “behaviors for years.” The message also alleges she was trying to “get whatever money she can get” out of the 83-year-old acting veteran.

“I don’t understand the Shannon thing or what’s going on with it, but she’s the oldest and sometimes the oldest feels like they should be in control,” said Stanis. “But K.C. is the boy, so it could be a tug of war, a little bit like that.”

The 69-year-old shared that Amos “looks fabulous every time I see him.”

“He’s taking care of his children and he has to understand that they’re both sad that their parent is in the hospital,” she continued. “Sometimes feelings come up, and things are said that don’t mean anything. Individuals hurting, you know. That’s what I think is going on. I think everything will be settled.”

Amos was married to Shannon and K.C.’s mother, Noel J. Mickelson, who passed away in 2016.

TV Guide Cover, December 14-20, 1974: Esther Rolle, John Amos, Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker and BernNadette Stanis of ‘Good Times’ pic.twitter.com/wBlXd7wAuv — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) December 15, 2021

The “Roots” actor said in an Instagram video last week that he was doing fine while recovering in Memphis, Tennessee. At the time, he accused his daughter of exploiting him while his son K.C. kneeled by his bedside in the hospital. He also claimed he had no access to the GoFundMe account Shannon set up in his name.

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” John alleged. “I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse …”

John Amos Says He's 'Doing Well' as He Accuses His Daughter of Elder Abuse pic.twitter.com/TXVbcy38bc — Virtual Celebrity News Network (@virtualcelebnew) June 16, 2023

As previously reported, the page intended to reach its goal of $500,000 has now been deactivated. The initial campaign had already raised over $13,000, which was intended to cover his medical bills and legal expenses.

On June 7, Shannon confessed on Instagram that she received a “distressed call” that her father had been in the hospital since May 14. She alleges that he was in ICU and that a former friend who lived close by paid him a visit.

“My dad fighting for his life in the ICU. During the following weeks, my family and I unraveled a horrifying truth…my dad had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation,” she explained.

“The cruelty inflicted upon my dad leaves me questioning what kind of human could commit such acts. Yet, we hold onto hope that justice will prevail,” Shannon agreed. “Every penny raised will be entrusted to a special fund for my father, dedicated solely to his care, legal fees, and aftercare.”

Shannon noted that the funds would also support family members traveling to be by his side in the hospital. She has yet to address what led to the page getting shut down, and her father has not responded to any of the new claims circulated in the media.