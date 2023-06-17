‘Learned to Be a Racist Just Like All Other Racists – from His Parents’:  Social Media Reacts to Release of Trump Jr.’s Derogatory Emails About Black New Yorkers

Suspicions regarding Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the 45th president of the United States, seem to have been confirmed after a series of racist and derogatory emails were released in a lawsuit involving one of his friends.

The emails are from a lawsuit between Trump Jr.’s friend Gentry Beach, a man who served as one of Trump’s groomsmen in his wedding, and Beach’s former boss, Paul Touradji, the founder of Touradji Capital Management.

In them there are off-color jokes about hunting Jews, shooting Mexicans, and the influx of African-American families in predominantly white sections of Manhattan.

The larger context of the complaint alleges Touradji owes Beach tens of millions of dollars, dating back over 15 years from when he first left the fund, Newsweek reports.

The lawsuit further states that Touradji tried to destroy his life, threatened to kill him, and blocked various career opportunities that came Beach’s way.

Nestled in the pages of the complaint is a petition to redact email correspondence with the former president’s first son sent from his work email between 2005 and 2008.

These specific emails are important in the case as the defense desires to use them. Touradji’s lawyers argue Beach’s email exchanges with Trump Jr. show he was disloyal to the company and carelessly exposed the company to reputational harm.

Because of his recklessness, Touradji believes he is not owed any further compensation.

In one of the emails, Trump Jr. complains about Black New Yorkers moving into Manhattan and making it look more like the village of Harlem, a section on the island once predominantly populated by Blacks and Latinos.

“I hear the theme song of the Jeffersons playing in the background,” Trump Jr. mocks, referencing the hit Norman Lear show about a successful Black business owner who moves to the penthouse apartment in the Upper East Side after his chain of dry cleaners makes him a multi-millionaire.

In a different email exchange, Trump Jr. commiserated about what happens when you welcome Mexicans into the country.

He wrote, “Encourage the Mexicans to come to the US and give them another excuse to not learn English. When I have to speak to my grandchildren in Spanish, at least I know I will have you to thank.”

In response to Trump Jr.’s comment about Mexicans, Beach said, “We’re going to stop this w****** issue dead in its tracks,” adding his son should be sent to the borders with ammunition.

The explosive emails were already brought into a court proceeding and previously read out loud during a retrial of the case. A jury’s 2019 verdict for Beach and award of $91 million was thrown out on appeal. The jury in the retrial was unable to reach a verdict on one key element of the case.

The emails are now in play again as Beach seeks to have Trump Jr.’s name redacted from the evidence ahead of a possible third trial in the lawsuit.

During that retrial, Beach’s attorney admitted that the emails were “highly inappropriate,” “shameful,” and “inexcusable,” but did not warrant Touradji from not paying what he owed Beach.

“You don’t have to like him to make a decision that he’s owed money. Don’t be manipulated,” he said to the jurors.

However, since the emails have already been released, the response has been immense.

“Why would this be shocking? They only use Black and Mexican people for their own gain. I would NEVER vote for these known racists!” one person tweeted.

“That doesn’t surprise me in the least bit!!!” another person tweeted.

“Not shocking at all. @DonaldJTrumpJr learned to be a racist just like all other racists – from his parents,” yet another Twitter commenter wrote.

On Memorial Day 1927, Trump Jr.’s grandfather, Fred Trump, was one of seven men arrested when 1,000 Klansmen marched through Jamaica, Queens, draped in white robes and hoods, according to The Washington Post.

A news report from that day says the elder Trump was taken into custody “on a charge of refusing to disperse from a parade when ordered to do so.”

His father has been accused of being racist and dog-whistling to racist organizations during his presidential campaigns and his presidential term.

Trump Jr. responded to the backlash of his emails being made public on Thursday, June 15, on his “Triggered” podcast.

“Now that’s like the easy button of the political left, like everything’s racist,” he said. “Humor is racist. Life is racist. You can’t have a comment with, that’s not racist.”

New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley rejected Beach’s request to have Trump Jr.’s name removed from the emails if they are used as evidence for the upcoming trial.