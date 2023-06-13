‘It’s the Same Look #AngelaBassett Had’: Samuel L. Jackson Becomes a Meme After His Viral Reaction to Not Winning the 2023 Tony Award for Best Actor

Fans went berserk on social media after catching a glimpse of actor Samuel L. Jackson’s reaction to losing an award during the 76th annual Tony Awards.

Cameras captured the 74-year-old, who seemingly looked unbothered over failing to win his first nomination for the prestigious award, and he couldn’t hold back his facial expression.

Samuel L. Jackson goes viral for his reaction to losing his first Tony Award nomination. (Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions.)

The Morehouse graduate was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his outstanding performance in the Broadway play of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.”

Jackson was up against fellow actors like Jordan E. Cooper (“Ain’t No Mo’”), Arian Moayed (“A Doll’s House”), David Zayas (“Cost of Living”), and Brandon Uranowitz (“Leopoldstadt”). The latter emerged as the category’s victor on Sunday, June 11.

From the moment the nominations panned to those in the running, Jackson’s stoic face went viral and fans instantly commented on his stiff look.

One person was sure that the internet was going to have a field day with the clip, commenting, “Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme. #TonyAwards.”

Another wrote, “Samuel L. Jackson’s face took me all the way out. He looks like he knew he wasn’t getting the Tony. He looks like he knew he wasn’t getting the Tony. Based on the shout out during the winner’s acceptance speech, it sounds like Jordan E. Cooper maybe should have won it for Ain’t No Mo’.”

One Jackson fan who seemed to be just as outraged, tweeted, “Imagine pretending to think that Brandon Uranowitz did a better job at acting in ANY role than Samuel L. Jackson playing in an August DAMN Wilson play! Well, the Tony Awards did just that.”

Imagine pretending to think that Brandon Uranowitz did a better job at acting in ANY role than Samuel L.Jackson playing in an August DAMN Wilson play!



Another said, “You wouldn’t expect less from #SamuelJackson..Imagine if he used the F word while looking at the camera..just in jest…it would be on brand..its the same look #AngelaBassett had.”

Fans were upset and disappointed after the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” actress experienced her second Oscar snub thus far in her career for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” At the time, the 64-year-old also had an underwhelmed reaction and a stoic expression on her face while sitting in the audience.

Jackson attended the Tony Awards in New York City with his wife, actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson. When the couple returned to the stage later in the evening to present the award for Best Play, the “Snakes on a Plane” star poked fun at his facial expression or lack thereof with a re-introduction.

“I am Samuel L. ‘It’s an honor to be nominated’ Jackson,” he reportedly said.

“The Piano Lesson” was also nominated as Best Revival of a Play. Directed by Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, the production is Wilson’s fourth offering out of his The Pittsburgh Cycle which originally debuted on Broadway in 1990. Thirty-three years ago it was nominated for both awards also.

With over 205 movie credits to his name and countless recognitions for his extraordinary ability to bring people out to see his blockbuster hits, Samuel L. Jackson still has not won a major award for his acting.