‘They Finna Put a Black Host Up There’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces His Retirement, Fans Throw Steve Harvey’s and Nick Cannon’s Names Into the Ring to Take Over

Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement has the internet buzzing about who should take over hosting duties of “Wheel of Fortune.”

On Monday, June 12, the 76-year-old tweeted, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Vanna White and Pat Sajak Photo: Officialvannawhite/Instagram

The show debuted in 1975, with Chuck Woolery as its host. Sajak took over in 1981, and his longtime co-host, Vanna White, made her debut in December 1982. Last year, the longtime game show host hinted that his days on the program were numbered.

“In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show will not die,’” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” “It appears I may go before the show…We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long…We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near.”

Related: Yung Joc Reacts to Confusing ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Puzzle That Tripped Up Contestants and Viewers

White, who is known for flipping over the letters in the word and phrase-guessing game, has not alluded to following in her dear friend’s footsteps.

“When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!” she tweeted.

While the duo will film another 190-episode season in the coming months, fans have a few suggestions in mind for Sajak’s replacement. Two names that come to mind for many are Steve Harvey and Nick Cannon.

Harvey, 66, has a résumé boasting hosting duties for his syndicated morning radio show, the Miss Universe pageant, “Judge Steve Harvey,” as well as “Family Feud,” “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Family Feud Africa.”

Cannon, 42, is equally busy juggling his roster of jobs. When he is not acting or making music, he can be found in front of the camera as the host of “The Masked Singer,” “Wild ’N Out,” and his eponymous syndicated radio show.

Here’s what people are saying about the future of the wheel:

“Pack it up Vannah. Y’all go, y’all go TOGETHER. Don’t do it sus.”

“And to pander to us they finna put a black host up there.”

“Steve Harvey going to grab this slot too he ain’t leaving jobs for nobody been tight every since Bernie mac got his show.”

“Nick Cannon is about to be the host of Wheel of Fortune. If Steve Harvey isn’t available.”

“Wayne Brady rubbing his hands like birdman.”

“Steve is on the phone But it should be LeVar Burton,” tweeted one person, prompting the following response: LeVar should have got jeopardy. It a f–k around and be Wanda Sykes or some s–t.”

Steve Harvey when he hears Pat Sajak is retiring from Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/wH1KgMZwE6 — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) June 12, 2023

After the passing of “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek in November 2020, LeVar Burton expressed his interest in taking over the position.

While he served as guest host and had an overwhelming show of support from fans, executives instead named actress Mayim Bialik and the show’s executive producer Mike Richards as co-hosts.

Richards stepped down soon after the announcement, as reports of harassment and discrimination launched against him resurfaced.

While Sajak will no longer be seen in the homes of millions of viewers, Suzanne Prete, the EVP of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, confirmed to People that he would remain onboard as a consultant for three years after his on-camera farewell.