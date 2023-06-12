Get ‘Em!: Indiana Police Officer Fired Just Two Days After Getting Sworn In Thanks to His Old Racially Offensive Posts Resurfacing on Social Media

An Indiana police chief has fired a new police officer only two days after he was sworn to duty with the department. Several racially charged social media posts from his past re-emerged, and officials were swift to distance themselves, saying his comments did not represent the force’s mission of inclusion and respect.

Officer Chaz Foy swearing in (Marion Police Department)

Marion Chief Angela Haley terminated Officer Chaz Foy on Wednesday, June 7, after becoming aware of two offensive posts the day before, according to the department’s social media.

Haley’s statement regarding her decision was firm and said, “The posts are not keeping with the standards of the Marion Police Department. I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it.”

Both of the posts in question were made on Foy’s Facebook profile.

The first controversial post was made on April 13, 2021. It was a derogatory meme presenting a cartoon of a Black man titled “Martin Looter King,” mocking the civil rights leader.

Post of tweet allegedly made by former Officer Chaz Foy (Twitter)

The second included a photograph of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin as he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for close to nine minutes and read, “With gas hitting 4.89 and climbing, let’s all take a moment to appreciate better times.”

This post was made on June 1, 2022, a month before Chauvin was found guilty of second-and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

One person commented on the chief’s statement saying, “Social media can ruin careers…and racism will get you every time.”

Multiple people saluted the department on how they handled the incident.

“Wow I can’t believe I’m saying this to a police department but good on you for taking action!”

“This is how you handle this! Thank you!”

“WOW! This gives me hope! thank you mpd and angela haley for doing the right thing!!!”

Foy was sworn in as an officer to the Marion Police Department on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Marion City Hall, FOX 59 reports.

The force was excited to have Foy on its team, writing on Facebook, “This morning 2 new officers were officially sworn in at the Board of Works Meeting held in the City Hall Council Chambers. Officer Gage Kelly and Officer Chaz Foy have completed the necessary training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and have begun serving the citizens of Marion. Congratulations Officer Kelly and Officer Foy!”

Since his termination, Foy has not made a public statement.