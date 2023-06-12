‘I Was the Last Person Off’: Pregnant Milwaukee Driver Saves 37 Kids from Burning School Bus, Says Her ‘Mommy Instincts’ Kicked In Before She Got Students to Safety

A school bus driver is being dubbed as a hero after she saved the lives of more than 30 students, while eight months pregnant, before the bus she was driving went up in flames.

Imunek Williams’ selfless act took place on May 31 during the last week of school for many school districts across America. She said that her morning started off normal before she noticed a strange odor and smoke while on her bus route.

(Left) Imunek Williams interviewing with local news stations in Milwaukee about bus fire (Right) Firefighters putting the fire out inside the bus (Photos: @LockharTVMedia/Twitter screenshot)

“I just feel like I had to stay calm,” Williams told WTMJ, adding that it was her “job to stay calm.”

Williams said she tried to use her radio to call dispatch, but could barely speak because of the smoke.

“I couldn’t barely get what I was trying to say out because of the smoke was hitting me in the face in my eyes so I was just like OK forget the radio. Just got the kids off the bus,” Williams explained to WTMJ.

She said that her ‘mommy instincts’ kicked in next and that prompted her to evacuate the bus filled with 37 students — from kindergarteners to high schoolers.

“I just told the kids, ‘Let’s get off.’ I evacuated the bus, made sure everyone was off, and made them line up against a gate,” Williams said to WKRC. “I think that’s when it was like my mommy instincts kicked in really fast and I was just like OK come on mom let’s do it, let’s get off the bus.”

Williams quickly got the students off the bus and double-checked to make sure no child was left behind.

“I was the last person off; once I get off, I turned around and I just seen flames,” said Williams. “I wanted to make sure that I was safe, baby was safe and you know if it was my kid on the bus I would’ve wanted one of the bus drivers to act the same way that I did.”

The incident occurred just a few blocks away from their destination, Milwaukee Academy of Science.

No one was injured and emergency crews took Williams to the hospital as a precaution because she suffered from smoke inhalation. She and the baby are both doing fine. She also returned to work the next day.

“Honestly, it feels good seeing the kids this morning and having them thanking me, the school thanking me,” said the 23-year-old who reportedly will give birth to a boy in August. Her reported Instagram page, under the name Imunique Renee, shows she gave birth previously to another baby boy.

“It just feels good that I was able to get them off and no one was hurt. That’s just my biggest concern, because if it was my kid on the bus, I would want the bus driver to do the exact same thing,” said Williams to WKRC.