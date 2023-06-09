‘Damn They Look Good Too!’: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith Dressed In Tactical Police Gear While Filming Explosive Action Scene for ‘Bad Boys 4’

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have been teasing fans for months about the fourth installment of the “Bad Boys” franchise since it was announced in January. It’s been 28 years since the first film, but the latest images of the two actors on set have fans in a frenzy.

This week the pair were spotted for the third time in weeks filming “Bad Boys 4.” This time Lawrence and Smith were dressed in tactical police gear, including bulletproof vests for a scene that reportedly takes place at the Gatorland amusement park in Orlando, Florida. However, it appears the scene was shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

The duo also sported prop assault rifles, with Lawrence wearing a long-sleeved shirt with a pair of shades. Meanwhile, Smith opted for a short-sleeved shirt, which aptly showed off his other “guns” on his arms.

Will Smith (left) and Martin Lawrence (right) accept the Outstanding Motion Picture of the Year Award for “Bad Boys for Life” during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021. (Photo by 52nd NAACP Image Awards via Getty Images)

Bringing over their roles from the first three films, Smith plays Detective Mike Lowrey in the film, and Lawrence plays his partner and best friend since high school, Detective Marcus Burnett. The two were also spotted in action filming an explosive scene.

In April, Lawrence told “Entertainment Tonight” that the fourth “Bad Boys” film has the potential to be the “best one” of the four blockbuster action flicks.

“It has the chance to be the best one of them all, and everybody’s doing their thing,” said Lawrence during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“We got a lot of the team back from the last one. Big Willie’s doing his thing as always and so focused and, yeah, it has the chance to be the biggest one,” he continued.

new image from the set of BAD BOYS 4 pic.twitter.com/kbhFIebvQ2 — Action Reloaded (@ActionReloaded) June 8, 2023

Not much is known about the fourth film, but it is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah — the dynamic duo who directed “Bad Boys for Life.” Chris Bremner, who wrote the script for the third “Bad Boys” film, has returned.

Each of the films did well at the box office opening night. The budget for the 1995 film was $19 million, though it made over $15 million domestically. Worldwide, the nearly two-hour movie made over $141 million.

The 2003 film, “Bad Boys II,” had a higher budget of $130 million but made less than $47 million domestically en route to over $273 million globally. However, 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life” might be the most successful film of the franchise yet after earning close to half a billion worldwide from a $90 million budget.

Fans seem to be excited about the latest images of Lawrence and Smith on set, as many are hyped for their on-screen reunion. The two are close friends in real life, but fans love seeing the action and the magic that comes from them working together.

“This better be called Bad Boys 4Eva,” wrote one.

“Behold THE FUNNY is coming,” added another, along with a gif of the actors singing the cops’ theme song “Bad Boys” in the first movie.

A third said, “Seeing will smith and Martin making bad boys movies still after all these years makes me so happy yo… damn they look good too! #BlackDontCrack #BadBoys4.

“Can’t wait til it comes out,” noted one more commenter.

Actor and former NBA star John Salley, who had roles in the first two “Bad Boys” films, was also spotted with Lawrence and Smith last month on May 17.

“Bad Boys 4” is expected to be released in 2024.