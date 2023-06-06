‘Fineeee Runs in the Family’: ‘Power’ Fans Do a Double Take After Photos of Omari Hardwick and His Brother Go Viral Online

Omari Hardwick fans were amazed after noticing the family resemblance between the “Power” actor and his younger brother.

While Omari might be the most famous of the two for his many acting roles, including his most notable portrayal as Ghost, his brother, Jamil, also works heavily in the entertainment industry as a television and film producer.

Recently images from Jamil Hardwick’s personal Instagram page went viral, and fans were left drooling over the brothers. In one of the photos, Jamil can be seen in a two-piece set from Russell Westbrook’s brand, “Honor The Gift.”

Another features a side-by-side snapshot of him and the “Spell” actor.

(Left to right) Omari and Jamil Hardwick. (Photo: @_jamilhardwick_/Instagram)

The two men sported jackets; Hardwick wore a baby blue one, while Jamil looked handsome in a green one. Though their ensembles were completely different, fans zoomed in and noticed how much the Hardwick men favor each other in terms of their goatees, sly smirks, and facial features.

Related: Omari ‘Ghost’ Hardwick Sends ‘Power’ Fans into A Frenzy with Muscle Pic

The images were shared on @BlackCultureNews_ Instagram page, where several commenters not only addressed their uncanny resemblance but also suggested Jamil surpassed Omari in the good looks department.

“Goodness….There is two of them.”



“Sorry Omari but bro is finery fine.”

“His brother a lil mo’ fine.”

“All that finest in one family whew chile.”

“Fineeee runs in the family.”

Omari Hardwick’s brother, Jamil. It’s clear that being fine runs in the family. pic.twitter.com/zr6SEeggHO — Annalise Keating (@Ariannnyy_) June 4, 2023

Unfortunately for the ladies, Jamil seems to be taken and reportedly married to a woman named Tasha D’Arensbourg. The couple shares one son together, 8-year-old Hart Hardwick, who was born on July 5, 2014.

Jamil never hesitates to post pictures of his son with heartfelt messages, as seen on his Instagram. However, photos of Tasha have been kept to a minimum. His most recent post of his wife dates back to 2019 for Easter Sunday.

He is also a part of the athleisure wear company “Actively Black,” which was founded by former Sacramento Kings basketball player, Lanny Smith.

In addition to these responsibilities, Jamil also owns the Beverly Hills physical fitness center, “Health House.” According to his IG bio, he’s also a board member.

But his flow of income doesn’t stop there. The father of one co-founded his own project “FLOURs,” which translates to “For Lovers Of Us.”

It’s unclear what exactly that entails, but the project’s private Instagram page shows it seems to be aimed at retelling stories.