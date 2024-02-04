Kenan Thompson Describes How He was Swindled Out of $1.5 Million While on Nickelodeon Due to ‘Dirty’ Accountant

There are a select few stars who can confidently claim to have seamlessly navigated the transition from being childhood stars on Nickelodeon to achieving success as grown-up stars in Hollywood. Notable examples include Ariana Grande, Keke Palmer, and Nick Cannon. Another noteworthy individual in this category is Kenan Thompson, one half of the comedic duo Kenan and Kel.

During the promotion of his latest book, “When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown,” Thompson made an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on Feb. 2. While there, he candidly discussed both the highs and lows of his career with the show’s hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious.

Fans who grew up with the former child star on their radar want to know more, and the book is a perfect introduction, some believe.

Thompson touched upon career highlights, such as achieving the distinction of being the longest-tenured cast member in the history of NBC’s comedy sketch show “Saturday Night Live.” On the flip side, he also opened up about personal setbacks, including a challenging moment when he was swindled out of $1.5 million by an accountant during his time at the children’s network in 2000.

“I had a bad accountant,” Thompson explained. “And it came to the light around ’99, around 2000. Which was really bad timing because that’s right when I left my consistent gig… when I went into being an adult actor for hire, and that is very hit and miss.”

He said the accountant, whom his mother hired because he had helped her and his father out in the past, left him “broke,” and that while he got jobs like his short stint on the television series “Felicity” and a role in Nick Cannon’s “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” movie, he was only making “just money enough for rent kind of thing. And, yeah, you know, the accountant was dirty, and I ended up not letting that be the end all, be all of what my life is going to be.”

He explained how the accountant had so much access to rip him off for over seven figures.

“We gave him power of attorney when we shouldn’t have,” Thompson said. “I was a kid and my mom was trying to protect me. You know, I mean, and he had helped her out of her tax situations … so she thought she could trust him. But she could trust him with, like, the 30 to 50 grand issues kind of thing.”

He continued, “But when it’s like a million dollars on the table, you never know what people gonna turn into, and apparently he turned into a demon.”

The actual total was $1.5 million, he said, earnings he had acquired over his five to six years with Nickelodeon.

Thompson learned of the accountant’s misdeeds when the Internal Revenue Service hit him up for unpaid taxes.

As a result, he had to sue the man to prove to the government that he was not responsible for the unpaid taxes. While he won the case, he did not get the money returned to him.

The theft and deception did not ruin Hollywood for him. Instead, it fueled him to keep pushing.

“If it wasn’t for that I don’t know if my track would be the same. Because I was ready to settle into Atlanta. You know what I mean? Like I was ready to just be like, ‘Nah, I’m good’ and ‘three and a half hours to L.A. so if they need me, they can call me’ kind of thing. But I don’t think I would have been as hungry … or as dedicated, necessarily,” Thompson said in retrospect.

The “Good Burger 2” star’s humility and good nature resonated with people on social media.

“‘I decided I wasn’t gon let that be the end all be all of what my life was going to be’ This quote hits differently when you been done dirty by rich white men in suits!” one person wrote.

Another said, “You can tell how humble he is by his demeanour lost that money chopped it up kept it moving.”

Now Thompson has an estimated net worth of $13 million.