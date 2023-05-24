‘This Isn’t a Good Example Sir’: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Catches Heat from Christian Community After Viral Video Shows His Wife Twerking on Him at a Birthday Party, Haddon Responds

Pastor and gospel artist Deitrick Haddon is facing the wrath of fellow Christians after his wife, Dominique McTyer, was captured grinding on him.

The “Love Him Like I Do” singer recently celebrated turning 50 years old during a huge birthday bash over the weekend. By the looks of one of Haddon’s most recent Instagram videos, he and Dominique had more than a great time.

Deitrick and Domonique Haddon (Pictured: @dhaddy/Instagram)

In a 33-second recording, the married couple was spotted dancing together before Dominique can be seen twerking on her husband and bending over.

“This is how you turn 50,” Haddon wrote as his caption on Instagram. “You gotta get a good twerk from your wife! Oh yeeeeeeah! This was her at the party so you can imagine my personal after party!! Every great man of God needs a wife that can pray and play!! Amen #cub50 #HappyBirthdayDeitrickHaddon.”

While their video appeared to be filled with good vibes, a few folks from the Christian community were not pleased with their public act and instead cast judgment upon the pastor and his wife. Meanwhile, others suggested that he keep certain moments between him and his wife private and off the internet.

“Please leave this for the privacy of your home. Don’t want to be the cause of stumbling for a young believer.”



“What happened to moderation? What happened to modesty ? If this were Jesus,would he have done something like this? The bible says we should not judge but it also says we are the light and salt of the earth. This isn’t a good example sir and ma,this isn’t right.”

Xscape singer Tamika Scott chimed in to defend him, adding, “Yesssssss! Happy 50th @dhaddy Show married couples how to keep the fire burning and how to celebrate with friends and family!!! Love this!!! Enjoy this new chapter in your life! 50…You’re grown now. Happy Birthday!!!!! May God continue to bless you and your beautiful family!!!”



Aside from the backlash, many also came to Haddon’s defense after YouTuber Tasha K shared the same video on her Instagram page. Several individuals in her comments section defended the Grammy Award winner and his wife’s dancing.

“It’s funny the church folks have so much to say about a grown husband and wife dancing with each other but are closed mouth when it comes to predators in the church.”

“Married Save Folk like to have fun and dance too.”

“It’s his wife! Not a random woman! Hell ppl think they live under a rock. If they have kids how the hell they think they made them babies!”

Me watching the saints go in on Deitrick Haddon for celebrating his birthday by getting twerked on by…wait for it…his wife. pic.twitter.com/SnyZwg9oXm — The Serial Encourager (@cheyne_dent) May 23, 2023

Although some in the Christian community couldn’t believe their eyes, Haddon doesn’t appear to be sweating the hate or outrage he’s receiving.

During a radio interview on Praise 102.5 FM’s “The Willie Moore Jr. Show,” the “Preachers of LA” reality star said, “I want ’em to run their mouth because its something to talk about.”

In a clip from the interview that was shared on @soproud2beblack’s Instagram page, the father of three continued, saying, “It’s time to be free in God and without being in sin, it’s time. You go find you a wife that can grind on you and pray with you when she done.”

Haddon advised, “Don’t get no woman wrapped in swaddling clothes…I been there done that. I can’t do that. If we don’t do it man we gone lose so many more marriages man. We gotta show them the truth.”

Dominique also remained unfazed by the fallout, sharing the same video on her Instagram page. She said she didn’t want to post it “on the Lord’s day” in her caption but she had such a good time she didn’t care.

“My husband turned 50! This is what balance looks like!” she wrote on Sunday. “We had a night where we could be ourselves unapologetically! People learned I am the party! Lol Also you gotta match vibe and energy. Ladies your man wants a lady in the streets but a freak in the bed!” @dhaddy.”

The Haddons have been married since July 201,3 and share three children together; 11-year-old Destin Monët, 9-year-old Denver Monroe and 7-year-old Deitrick Haddon Jr.

The couple married months after the preacher announced his split from his ex-wife of more than 15 years, fellow gospel singer Damita Haddon. The latter years of their marriage were tainted by rumors of infidelity on both ends and Haddon allegedly welcoming one of his current children during their relationship.