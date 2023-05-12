‘He Is The One That Is My True Legacy’: Brian McKnight Speaks Out After Trolls Attack His Family Online and In Public, Explains Why He Named His Infant Son After His Firstborn

Brian McKnight is speaking out again after numerous accusations and allegations from trolls online regarding the way he deals with his older estranged children.

The R&B singer publicly has been scrutinized for only celebrating the children he shares with his current wife, Leilani, while failing to acknowledge his older biological children.

Leilani has two children from previous relationships, which McKnight treats as his own. The couple welcomed a son earlier this year, and fans criticized his decision to name his youngest son after McKnight.

“I make absolutely no apologies for naming my infant son Brian,” he said in a video shared on YouTube. “I want him and the world to know that he is the one that is my true legacy.”

Brian McKnight addresses rumors about his estranged children and the children he shares with his wife Leilani. (Photo: @brianmcknight23/Instagram.)

In the video, McKnight addressed all of the rumors being spread online about him and his family.

“Typically, I prefer not to give attention to the internet trolls but now my family is being harrassed online and accosted in public,” he said. “Apparently, because some people can’t handle seeing my happily ever after,” he said.

Related: Brian McKnight Under Fire Again After Resurfaced Video Shows Him Shading the Mothers Of His Older Children While Admitting He “Never Liked’ Anyone Before His Current Wife Leilani

The 53-year-old expressed that he will always defend and protect his name and his family, before explaining why he posts some of his children and not all on social media.

“The children that I do not currently have relationships with, I don’t post about them. Instead, I post about the children with whom I do have relationships, with whom I am proud of and about whom I want to share their accomplishments.”

McKnight shares three adult children: Brian McKnight Jr, Niko McKnight, as well as a daughter, Briana McKnight, with ex-wife Julia. He said he is proud of the man he is today, the husband he is to his current wife and the father he is to their children together.

“I’m so proud of our love, our family, our life. So I will, without apology, continue to shout about it as loud as I can.”

Directing his message at those who can’t handle seeing love, he asked, “Why are you even on my page? Maybe you should ask yourself that too.”

The “Anytime” singer then went on to discuss the 2020 lawsuit his estranged daughter filed against him after he accused her of sleeping with an older cousin in a 2019 YouTube video, where he also denied being a deadbeat dad. He also shared screenshots of their court docs for critics to view themselves.

“You will see that she did not ask for an apology or even ask that I remove the alleged false statement from the internet. All she asked for and all she wanted was money,” McKnight said. “The case was dismissed before there was any decision on whether the case about her was defamatory.”

The suit was settled this year in January, but he admitted Brianna sued her father for defamation and “breach of a $1 million dollar insurance policy.”

“You heard that right. She dismissed a million-dollar case in exchange for payment of $318,000 with no admission that I did anything wrong and no requirement that I retract my statement or remove it from the Internet.”

The “Sister, Sister” star said if the roles were reversed, he would demand a “public apology” or “acknowledgment of wrongdoing.” He noted that the base value of the life insurance policy is $300,000 with $18,000 worth of interest, adding, “I did not defame her. I made no false statements. I made up no stories.”

McKnight closed the video by addressing rumors that he “abandoned” his older biological children.

“Those kids and I have had a long history of conflict, mutual estrangements, and resolutions. But there was a time we were truly a successfully blended family. Julia, Jack, Niko, and Brianna,” he stated. “Our home was filled with love and acceptance so much so that the kids were all calling each other siblings. Contrary to the picture that’s being painted online.”

He said, “Christmas’, birthday, thanksgiving, Friendsgivings, all spent together, even standing up for me as my best man in our wedding along with their brother Jack.”

The “Back at One” singer said that shortly afterward, there was another conflict over money, and they “parted ways.” But he said he didn’t expect Brian and Briana to share posts about him in 2019, stating another narrative that was allegedly false.

“I never abandoned anyone,” he shared. “But our estrangement was mutual. But those posts made any roads towards reconciliation and acknowledging a dead issue. And I changed my will the next day.”

A clip of McKnight’s video was shared on The Shade Room, where fans had mixed responses about his video.

“Do they ever cross your mind… anytime ?”

“They’ll abandon their own. But will take care, of another woman’s children.”

“Black fathers who rationalize their absence…. A visual.”

“Just because you talk slow and take long pauses doesn’t make you right brian.”

His ex-wife Julie also responded to McKnight’s video, while seemingly suggesting that he stop sharing. “Just. Stop. Talking. #Don’tpokethebear,” she wrote in her caption on Instagram. ” ‘Mama Bear’ 2023.”