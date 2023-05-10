‘We All Know It’s Nicki’: Fans Suspect Safaree Samuels Believes Nicki Minaj Is the Love ‘That Got Away’ After He Was Questioned About His Past Relationships

Fans are almost certain that Safaree Samuels wants his old thing back with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj after his recent interview.

(L) Safaree Samuels (Pictured: @safaree/Instagram) (R) Nicki Minaj (Pictured: @nickiminaj/Instagram)

The pair previously dated in the early 2000s and went on to be together for over a decade until their amicable split in 2014. Throughout Minaj’s premature rap journey, Samuels played a substantial role as one of her main sources of support while he attempted to launch his own rap career, which fell flat.

Once their relationship ended, the former couple didn’t shy away from taking shots at each other via social media posts, unsuccessful lawsuits and shady interviews.

Although waters have remained steady among them since their last dramatic back and forth in 2018, some fans are now side-eyeing Samuels for seemingly implying that Mianj was the woman he let slip through his hands.

The “Love and Hip Hop” alum was recently featured on Rashad Mooreman aka Mr. Chime Time’s Instagram page for a food review in Miami Florida, which is where Samuels presently resides.

During the exclusive interview with the popular food critic, Samuels was asked about his love life and what woman he would deem as the one that got away.

“Ooh, that’s a good question,” the 41-year-old hollered, “I wouldn’t say one that got away, but you know, sometimes when I look back at my life and you know certain situations and now that I see the amount of things that I’ve been through just when it comes to you know breaking up.”



He continued, “You look back and say, ‘D–m, maybe – you know, we could’ve got through that.”

While Samuels played coy about which ex he was referring to, he did give Mooreman a hint saying, “I’ll give a hint. We were together for a very long time.”

His statement prompted Mooreman, who calls himself “Foodie,” to count upwards of 10 years, which reportedly makes for the longest time both he and Minaj have been in a relationship.

live footage of nicki minaj getting the ick from safaree pic.twitter.com/nCERFVbL0r — sam (@SAMPRlNT) February 9, 2023

The clip was soon shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where Samuels suggested that the outlet’s connection to the “Super Bass” lyricist was a stretch.

“Reaching,” he wrote in the comments section for the site.

Though Samuels denied the accusations, many fans dismissed his response and claimed that all of the signs point to Minaj being the woman that got away.

“Bruh you haven’t been with to many women so the math giving Nicki”

“We all know it’s Nicki’

“He not gone say bc he don’t want to disrespect her or mr petty however the world knows”

This is not the first time fans assumed Samuels was trying to re-spark his and Minaj’s burned-out flame.

Last December, the Jamaican-American rapper shared a throwback photo of him, Minaj and two more members of their short-lived rap group called Hoodstars on his Instagram. The post was coincidentally uploaded on the same day as Minaj’s 40th birthday, raising suspicion among her fan base of so-called “Barbz.”

After Samuels split from Minaj, he moved on to be romantically linked with many women from the “LHH” franchise, including Ms. Nikki Baby, Estalita Quintero and, most notably, Erica Mena.

Samuels and Mena would eventually date and, in 2019, marry, but would later shift to an acidic relationship that officially ended in 2022, after the finalization of their divorce.

The former couple shares two children together: a 3-year-old daughter Safire Majesty Samuels and a 1-year-old son, Legend Brian Samuels. He was recently rumored to be dating “LHH: MIA” reality star Amara La Negra, but in the interview with Mooreman, Samuels insisted he is single.

As for Minaj, she found herself in a two-year relationship with Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill following her and Samuels’ split. However, the “All Eyes on You” rappers called it quits in 2016. She was also shortly linked to rapper Nas in 2017.

By 2018, the female rap icon was in another relationship with her now-husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. The two have one son together, nicknamed “Papa Bear,” who was born in 2020.