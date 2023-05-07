‘We Ain’t S—t Without Each Other’:Taraji P. Henson Says Black Women In the Industry Need to Band Together Because ‘The World Is Against Us’

As a seasoned actress in Hollywood, Taraji P. Henson knows the importance of supporting other Black women in the industry.

The “Baby Boy” star slayed her latest cover of Hello Beautiful. In the issue, she discussed why it’s a priority to back up those in show business that look like her.

Taraji P. Henson shares why it’s a priority to support Black women in the industry. (Photo:@tarajiphenson/Instagram)

“We need each other,” Henson admitted. “We ain’t s–t without each other. The world is against us.”



She continued, “We are at the bottom of every pay grade, everywhere you go, the Black woman is the last to be thought about. We don’t have time to compete with each other, to go against each other, to fight with each other.”

Henson’s dedication to uplifting Black women is definitely seen in many of her acts.

The mom of one recently sat down with rapper Yung Miami and Mary J. Blige back in March for the “Real Love” singer’s new show, “Mary J. Blige’s The Wine Down,” where they talked about relationships, strong Black women tropes, and leaving toxic situations.

In 2020, the Golden Globe winner featured in Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for her hit song “Body.”

The video came a few months after reports emerged that the Houston rapper had been shot in the foot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

In an interview that same year, Henson spoke with “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” and described her experience working with everyone’s favorite stallion.

“I just had so much fun with her,” the 52-year-old explained. “She is just a sweet, sweet, sweetheart. What you see is what you get.”

The actress doesn’t have to personally collaborate with Black women in the industry to support them. After Viola Davis won an Emmy award in 2015, Henson — who was also nominated, couldn’t contain her excitement once Davis’ name was called.

Jumping for joy as the EGOT walked her way, Henson embraced Davis and continued cheering for her despite applause fading away.

During her 2015 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the “Empire” actor gave Davis her flowers for being the first Black woman to receive an Emmy award.

“Viola deserved that award,” she said. “And honestly, I would’ve felt weird if I would’ve gotten it over her. You know what I mean, she’s been doing it longer. You just gotta give respect and know when your time is.”

It appears as if Henson makes it a habit to give respect to every Black female entertainer she crosses paths with.