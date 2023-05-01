‘Girl I Thought You Was Showing Us a Baby Bump’: Fans Mistake Lori Harvey’s Fashion Post for a Pregnancy Announcement

Lori Harvey has gradually become a fashion icon, but her latest ensemble on Instagram raised a few questions from fans.

The model uploaded a series of images showing herself in a look from Dundas’ fall 2023 collection. Harvey’s stunning outfit entailed a long-sleeved knit sweater with a deep V-cut neckline and a gold clasp making its presence known at the center.

Lori Harvey’s look has fans doing a double take (Pictured: @loriharvey/Instagram)

She coordinated her top with matching shorts that revealed only a small portion of her butt cheeks. Harvey paired the set with Wolford’s semi-sheer tights, a mini velvet Chanel handbag, YSL satin pumps, and gold earrings.

The fashionista’s classy updo was styled with two curly hair strands falling onto the sides of her face. The simple, yet chic coiffure perfectly showed off her face without taking the attention away from her wardrobe.

The “SKN By Lori Harvey” founder only left a kiss emoji as her caption, but that did not hinder her photo from receiving massive attention.

While her likes are currently hidden, Harvey’s comments are filled with over 1,280 remarks from fans who found inspiration in this stylish look.

“A look I never knew my wardrobe needed”



“Lori you be making caviar look so good. I’m blaming you for making me try it”



Though Harvey’s post received the approval of many people, there were a few comments who mistook her post as a pregnancy announcement.

“Girl I thought you was showing us a baby bump,” one fan suggested.

That particular comment received over 363 likes with several individuals in agreement. Another user replied, “@coco.cici came here to comment this but you beat me to it!”



A third wrote, “@coco.cici me too, damn near choked”

If Harvey were to have had a bun in the oven, it can be inferred that her current boyfriend and actor, Damson Idris, would be the father. Over the weekend, she shared photos from their dinner date including snapshots of food and others captured by the “Snowfall” star.

Yet fans are still gushing over photos of the pair who recently enjoyed a nice baecation in Turks and Caicos in April.

✨Baecation ✨



Damson Idris & Lori Harvey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KP3tVOcbqf — Best of Damson Idris (@dmsnidris) April 6, 2023

In a photo dump uploaded on her Instagram page, Harvey and Damson can be seen boo’d up in their villa, making memories on a gorgeous yacht, and embarking on an unknown journey in the woods.

The couple made things social media official in January after Idris penned an appreciation for Harvey on her 26th birthday in January.

Before they were an item, the influencer was in a high-profile relationship with “Creed III” actor Michael B. Jordan. Their adorable photos and aesthetically pleasing videos quickly captured the hearts of many, making them one of Hollywood’s “it” couples.

However, after dating for nearly two years the couple called it quits for reasons unknown. In addition to Jordan, Harvey has also been linked to rapper Future, Trey Songz, and was formerly engaged to soccer player Memphis Depay.

She was also linked to both Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Justin Combs, but in an interview with Adrienne Bailon Harvey denied ever dating a father-and-son duo before.