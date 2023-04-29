‘Why You Bite the Security Though???’: Marlon Wayans Fans Are In Shambles Over Hilarious Throwback Video of His Fight on ‘The Jerry Springer Show’

The passing of Jerry Springer has fans like Marlon Wayans reflecting on the iconic TV moments he made as the host of his eponymous talk show.

Springer, 79, passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on April 27. A rep for the former mayor of Cincinnati confirmed the news in a statement released to several media outlets.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, his longtime friend and spokesman.

Shawn and Marlon Wayans during a Jerry Springer Show brawl for “The Wayans Bros.” and Jerry Springer. Photos: Marlonwayans/Instagram and Thejerryspringershow/Instagram

“He’s irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on,” continued Galvin. One of the many people recalling memories of “The Jerry Springer Show” is Marlon.

Unlike the bulk of the controversial show’s real-life guests, Marlon appeared alongside his older brother Shawn as part of a hilarious episode of their show, “The Wayans Bros.”

Hours after the news broke, Marlon posted two throwback clips from season 4, episode 19, “Talk is Cheap.” The two men find themselves in a contentious brawl — much like the wild antics “The Jerry Springer” show was known for — over Marlon’s girlfriend.

The “Sextuplets” star is recognized for his physicality when delivering laughs, and this episode was no exception as he kicked Shawn in the back and bit a security guard.

“So glad we got to do this classic episode with you in Chicago at the actual JERRY SPRINGER SHOW set. Rest well buddy. We will all be chanting JERRY! JERRY! JERRY! Marlon wrote in one caption. “Had so much fun this episode,” he added for the second caption.

Fans were laughing then and they’re still laughing now because of the hilarious fight scene. In his comment section, they wrote:

“Best episode! I loved it in sitcoms when they used to keep scenes where people are cracking up in the background. It’s so fun!”

“Dawg y’all acted a straight fool on this episode.”

“ONE of my favorite episodes!! Simply because I LOVED The Wayans brothers show and I use to watch Jerry Springer faithfully. RIP Jerry Springer”

The Wayans Bros on Jerry Springer was a classic https://t.co/7L9EYebZDB pic.twitter.com/mDf6QfX6qA — . (@mxwf98) April 27, 2023

Last year, Springer expressed remorse for his show, which ran from 1991 to 2018, somewhat being the launchpad for reality television. “I just apologize. I’m so sorry,” he said. “What have I done? I’ve ruined the culture. I just hope hell isn’t that hot,” he told David Yontef on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

Coupled with the hilarious episode of the Wayans sitcom, several other clips from the series’ archives are again coming to light. In the wake of Springer’s passing, a video of rapper Sukihana performing on the now defunct show has resurfaced. In the clip, she can be seen performing her song “5 Foot Freestyle” on the show’s iconic set in 2017.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” starlet had a reunion with Springer in 2020 when she appeared on his other show “Judge Jerry.”