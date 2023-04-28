Black & Streaming: From ‘Trophy Wife’ to ‘Bel-Air’s Dramatic Season Finale, Here Are 12 Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Welcome to Friday, enjoy your last ”What to Watch” television and movie list for the month of April. This week’s list features a variety of new shows, documentaries, and nostalgic feel-good movies that are good to watch at any time of the year.

“Haus of Vicious” star Erica Peeples can be seen playing the lead in the BET+ original film, “Trophy Wife.” It was released last year but had not made its way onto the streaming app.

“Black Nativity” will have you singing, praising, and dancing listening to the vocal sounds of Tyrese Gibson, Jennifer Hudson, and the film’s star Jacob Latimore.

If you’re looking for inspiration and advice about relationships and other life lessons, watch “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey.” Meanwhile, the dramatic season 2 finale of “Bel-Air” will leave fans emotional as the Will and the Banks family endure hardships and other personal struggles.

Check out the list of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming services this weekend.

Apple TV

Frog and Toad (2023) The new kid-friendly animated series about friendship is based on award-winning children’s books. Frog and Toad are two separate individuals with similarities and differences, but they always show up for each other — as best friends should. Some of the actors lending their voices to characters include Yvette Nicole Brown, Margaret Cho, Cole Escola, and more.

BET+

Trophy Wife Erica Peeples plays Toni Carter, the former model and spouse accused of killing her husband, portrayed by Sean Patrick Thomas. The handsome husband was known to keep the ladies swooning while Toni sweats from anxiety. After the unexpected news, she ends up having a mental breakdown and being taken to a facility. She’s desperate to clear her name after she becomes the No. 1 suspect in his death.

HBO Max

Warner Bros. 100 Years Some of your favorite characters come together to discuss some of the iconic Warner Bros. films to celebrate 100 years. The same studio brought movie lovers films like “American Gangster, “Matrix,” and series like “Family Matters,” “Looney Tunes,” and more. There are appearances from Morgan Freeman, Dwayne Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

Hulu

Black Nativity (2013) This musical drama is based on Langston Hughes’ adaptation, which was performed by a Black cast and set to jubilant gospel music, dramatic dance, Black vernacular, and Biblical narrative. It’s star-studded cast includes Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, Jacob Latimore, Tyrese Gibson, Mary J. Blige, and the list goes on. Jacob Latimore plays a semi-streetwise teen from Baltimore who goes to stay with his estranged grandparents over the Christmas holiday. In the midst of chaos, he comes face to face with his biological father in an unexpected way.

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (2023) This five-part docuseries explores the magnitude and impact of Tupac’s relationship with his mother. Tupac was just 26 years old when he was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996 during a drive-by. Prior to his death, he filled a meaningful void in the music industry at the time. As for his mother, she was one of 21 Black Panther Party members initially accused of planning attacks on police stations. The first two episodes are out now followed by a third release on April 29.

Saint X (2023) Hulu’s newest mystery drama explores the story of a white girl who goes missing while on vacation with her family in the Caribbean. The two Black locals she met at a bar the night before are falsely accused of murdering the girl. The mystery doesn’t stop there as it haunts her sister years later.

Netflix

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (2022) From her book tour last year, Obama has a new special on Netflix. The 80-minute conversation finds the two multi-hyphenates sharing stories, White House moments, and more from Obama’s bestselling book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” The former first lady unpacks truths about her husband Barack and how she “slow ghosted” some friends after she moved into the White House.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022) This stunning portrait of the late Whitney Houston, the young girl from New York who made her dreams come true as a singer. The film stars Naomi Ackie as Houston, with Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, and Nafessa Williams. The film shows the highlights of her career to become one of the greatest singers of all time. But it also gives insight into her drug addiction and her marriage to New Edition singer Bobby Brown.

Peacock

Bel-Air (Season 2) Bel-Air began trending Thursday after the fans viewed the emotional season finale. Summer is among the students and residents to close out season 2. In this episode, Will (Jabari Smith) and Lisa get back together and Jeffrey steps up to the plate, but for others, their storyline came crumbling down. Carlton (Olly Sholotan) finally comes clean about his illegal activities and seeking recovery for his substance abuse. Meanwhile, Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) receives an unexpected kiss from a woman other than his wife, Aunt Vivian (Cassandra Freeman). Hillary Banks (Coco Jones) takes a trip to Paris for the summer to hopefully figure how who she wants to be with.

Olly Sholotan, the actor that you are. Carlton is such a nuanced character and Olly portrays him so well. I would love to see him in more stuff because he’s such a great actor. 🫂💐✨ #BelAir pic.twitter.com/RqHAVACMwk — kay (@jasimisinclair) April 27, 2023

Grand Crew (Season 2) Tonight’s grand finale will wrap up season 2 as the crew continues bonding and sharing stories over wine. The series follows Echo Kellum as Noah, Nicole Byer as his sister, Nicky; Carl Tart as Nicky and Noah’s childhood friend, Sherm; Aaron Jennings as Noah’s college friend and Sherm’s current roommate, Anthony; Justin Cunningham as Noah’s best friend, Wyatt; and new girl to the crew, Fay, played by Grasie Mercedes. The season finale ironically ends with the crew at a wine-tasting event. It will air in two parts starting on Friday, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and airing the following day on Peacock.

Symone on MSNBC (2023) MSNBC host and reporter Symone Sanders will air a special episode from her roundtable discussion with White House reporters. She will be joined by April D. Ryan and other executives from MSNBC and NBC News. The former senior adviser and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris left her gig to debut her weekend show on Peacock last May. Check for new episodes each Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Starz