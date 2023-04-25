‘Just a Jealous Has-Been’: Megyn Kelly’s Attempt to Take Down Whoopi Goldberg and Other ‘View’ Hosts for Celebrating Tucker Carlson’s Fox Departure Quickly Backfires 

Whoopi Goldberg and the hosts of “The View” celebrated on Monday after learning that the network terminated Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Megyn Kelly took to Twitter to give her opinion.

Carlson was let go from the network following the news that Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit brought on by Dominion Voting Systems, partly due to Carlson’s primetime show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Whoopi Goldberg (left) celebrates Tucker Carlson (right) leaving Fox News and Megyn Kelly (C) reacts. (Photos: ABC screenshots / YouTube / @megynkelly / Instagram)

The voting machines company sued the network after Carlson and other hosts defamed the company by continually presenting guests who falsely claimed the company had given former President Donald Trump’s votes to President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

A lawsuit filed by former Fox producer Abby Grossberg also might have contributed to Carlson’s exit from the network. Grossberg was fired last month and claims that she was subjected to bullying and anti-Semitic comments while working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News is, in part, an admission of the systemic lying, bullying and conspiracy-mongering claimed by our client, former top producer Abby Grossberg,” said her attorney, Tanvir Rahman. “Mr. Carlson and his subordinates remain individual defendants in the [Southern District of New York] case, and we look forward to taking their depositions under oath in the very near term.”

Carlson also repeatedly used his show for racist commentary, including saying that people crossing into the country from the southern border would make America “poorer and dirtier and more divided,” according to the Los Angeles Times. He also claimed the leftist media was “lynching” convicted murderer Derek Chauvin.

Goldberg announced the Fox talk show host was leaving the network during “The View” on April 24, and the hosts celebrated the news during the show.

“Word has just come down that Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” said Goldberg as the audience applauded. Goldberg then asked the other hosts present, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, to do a wave in celebration.

Kelly took to Twitter to condemn the ladies while claiming that none of them could host a talk show solo. She also called them jealous of the unemployed Carlson.

“Not one of these women could solo host a show and get ratings,” she wrote. “Not one. They are & will always be ensemble players. Their jealousy is on full display here, and ideological hatred too of course.”

Not one of these women could solo host a show and get ratings. Not one. They are & will always be ensemble players. Their jealousy is on full display here, and ideological hatred too of course. https://t.co/UvgB5bNfYT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 24, 2023

While some of Kelly’s fans agreed with her and demanded Goldberg be removed, others quickly defended Goldberg and her co-hosts on “The View.”

“LOL. Says the lady fired from NBC for racism,” replied one. “Whoopi Goldberg has hosted the Oscars twice. And she’s co-hosted @TheView since 2007. Sunny Hostin has her own show. Joy Behar was a comedian for 40yrs. The idea that any of these women is envious of Tucker Carlson is risible.”

Kelly was reportedly terminated from NBC in 2018 after saying blackface was acceptable during Halloween.

“Whoopi is an award-winning actor and comedian,” added another. “Megyn can take her peroxide peron shtick to OAN.”

Whoopi is an award winning actor and comedian! Megyn can take her peroxide peron shtick to OAN. — Tope: Saucy Future Golden Girl RIP Betty🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@TAKoledoye1) April 25, 2023

“The audience broke out in applause,” wrote another user. “It isn’t just them that are thrilled.”

“Just a jealous has-been,” noted one.

One user replied, “Didn’t NBC fire you because of low ratings??”

“When Megyn was getting her face lifted (bad job, btw) they musta taken some of her common sense, of which she had little to lose,” another concluded.