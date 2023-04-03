‘Whoopi Had Time’: Whoopi Goldberg Ignores Cue for Commercial Break to Blast Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘Dumb’ ’60 Minutes’ Interview with Leslie Stahl 

Whoopi Goldberg called out Marjorie Taylor Greene on “The View” on Monday following the Georgia congresswoman’s appearance on “60 Minutes” Sunday evening.

Greene — who spoke at a white nationalist event last year — was interviewed by journalist Lesley Stahl for the program, and the lawmaker doubled down on her previous comments calling Democrats “pedophiles” while confusing gender and sexuality.

Whoopi Goldberg (left) calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) for the Georgia congresswomen’s inflammatory interview with “60 Minutes” on April 2. (Photo: “The View” screenshots/YouTube)

“Democrats support — even Joe Biden the president himself — supports children being sexualized, having transgender surgeries,” said Greene. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

Goldberg addressed Greene’s rhetoric on “The View” and called the far-right representative “dumb.”

“I just want to remind people that that woman, uh, says she’s a protector of children, but she wants more guns in school. She saw the Parkland shooting as a false flag. She said, ‘Oh, no, somebody on my team did it.’ If it’s on your stuff, you’ve seen it, you’re aware of it,” said Goldberg.

“She suggested that Nancy Pelosi be hung for treason and she agreed with a post that she, that, no, I’m not even going to say that, I’m not going to say it. This is the nature of people making decisions for your life and it may be a very small area, but it is a very dumb move,” Goldberg said.

The talk show host went on to call out lawmakers like Greene who continuously ignore the facts.

“We have people on these committees who have no brain power and the capacity to continue to ignore any facts or pushback,” she continued. “She doesn’t care if you push back on her. She’s one of those people who’s going to do what she does and, you know, you don’t have to watch it. I did not, so good night, Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

“Good Night, Marjorie Taylor Greene”



Bloop 👏🏿👏🏿💯



Whoopi had time. #TheView pic.twitter.com/qUP7MSM55G — The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) April 3, 2023

Whoopi speak on it… Tell all of the dirty truth on mtg. No brain power and …#theview — Wenona Price (@msswpr) April 3, 2023

CBS and “60 Minutes” were widely criticized for giving Greene a platform to spread her conspiracy theories. Author Jason Overstreet said on Twitter that he would no longer be watching the long-running news program following Greene’s interview.

“[email protected], Now that your promotional feature on racist Marjorie Taylor Greene has finished airing, I just wanted to tell you I’ve been watching your program for 3 decades. I will never watch 60 Minutes again. Shame on you for trying to normalize fascism in America. Shame!”

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown criticized “60 Minutes” for the interview as well while calling Greene “MargarineTaterGargoyle.”

“No Mika, we do NOT need to provide a platform for insurrectionists like #MargarineTaterGargoyle. Normalizing horrible people gives them a platform that helps them build their dangerous cults. That’s what she and Joe did with Trump. No wonder she’s okay w/@60minutes doing it.”

Journalist Victor Shi also noted his disgust for Greene’s interview.

“I’m disgusted. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes interview was replete with lies,” he wrote. “She offered the same, dangerous nonsense as always & it was sickening. We should all be outraged that she was given a national platform by CBS to do this. Unforgivable on every level.”

Actress Mia Farrow also condemned the interview. “For decades Ive watched & often learned from @60Minutes But showcasing the dangerously seditious @RepMTG without pushback [email protected] – presumably for ratings- signified a lamentable end. No more 60 Minutes for me.”

Greene has spread false, racist and homophobic rhetoric for years and attacked the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, on Twitter last year and accused her of protecting “evil child predators.”

“Any Senator voting to confirm #KJB is pro-pedophile just like she is. There are MANY more qualified black women judges, that actually can define what a woman is, but Biden chose the one that protects evil child predators. And then Romney, Murkowski, and Collins vote for her.”

Goldberg has spoken on the wayward congresswoman before. After Greene boasted about the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol and claimed that if she’d organized the insurrection, “we would have won,” Goldberg took note of the comment on “The View.”

“If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,” said Goldberg. “This woman gets to come and talk about taking over the country, and she’s not behind bars. How does that work?”