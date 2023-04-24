‘Sorry Irv’: 50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti with a Video of Ashanti and Nelly Twerking on Stage

50 Cent is back with his trolling ways, and his latest victim is former Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti after rumors ignited over the weekend of Ashanti rekindling a relationship with Nelly.

On Monday. The “In da Club” rapper — whose legal name is Curtis James Jackson III — trolled Gotti with a video of Ashanti and Nelly performing and twerking on stage during a performance in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Fif knew this would potentially aggravate Gotti, who admitted he was in love with the “Foolish” singer he previously dated and signed to his former label.

50’s post featured a picture of ‘miserable’ looking Gotti next to the video with the phrase, “Man somebody check on Irv Gott ASAP! Know he going through it right now.”

50 Cent trolls Irv Gotti (left) on Instagram with a video of Ashanti and Nelly performing in Las Vegas. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram.)

Curtis captioned the post, “HE WILL BE AIGHT I was in love wit her, and she just popped up with Nelly. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

The post prompted a response from DaBaby, who said, “chill bruh,” to suggest this joke might have been a bit much.

Fans also chimed in on the shady post with their own shady remarks, noting how 50 will always be crowned Troll King. One fan replied, “Ooo nah 50 Is the King of Petty. You got it FIFTH. u Got it Bruh hahahaa. Damn.”

“The petty in you just won’t go away and I love that for you.”

“Nelly and Ashanti make a cute couple…sorry Irv u still a loser”

“50 the defending champion of been petty”

“50 you the petty weight champion of the world”

“He’s somewhere on life support,” joked another about Gotti.

50’s issues with Gotti and Murder Inc. go back over 20 years ago and include rapper Ja Rule. The two New York artists have one of the longest-standing feuds in hip-hop, known for their public exchanges and online spats.

Gotti bragged about kissing Ashanti during the documentary “The Murder Inc Story” on BET last August and claimed to have had a physical relationship with her.

“She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat… So one day I was like ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said ‘bet, cool.’ Walk her to the front door of her crib… She turns to say goodbye. I just kissed her and grabbed her ass.”

I’LL SAY IT: Ashanti was like 20 & Irv Gotti was 10 years older, in control of her career with power dynamics; it’s giving he preyed on her.



I'LL SAY IT: Ashanti was like 20 & Irv Gotti was 10 years older, in control of her career with power dynamics; it's giving he preyed on her.

It's creepy & some would say sexual assault, cause no consent. What if she felt she had to be with him for her career? #MurderIncStoryBET

Ashanti denied ever being in a relationship with Gotti, called him a liar and even said he was “scary” and “a little mental.” She also suggested he blackballed her in the industry after she began dating Nelly.

“Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things,” said Ashanti during an appearance on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. “It’s weird when you know you’re lying and you just keep lying. That’s when it becomes a little scary and a little mental.”

“He never tells the full story, he never says why,” she continued. “OK, yeah, me and Nelly were dating. Irv was salty. Irv would not let me come to the studio to record. Irv was telling everyone not to record with me. Why do I want to stay in that situation? How can I stay in that situation?”

The 42-year-old said Irv was “never” her boyfriend, and they were “never” in a relationship. During the interview, she acknowledged that he was married at the time and dated “several” other women.

“Was Irv my boyfriend, was I his girlfriend?’ Never. Never… Irv had several girlfriends,” said Ashanti. “So I’m a little confused by the thought and the label and the description.”

The recording artist was seen holding hands with Nelly in Las Vegas at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas, and fans are hopeful the two might get back together.

Ashanti and her former boo began dating at the height of their respective careers in 2003, and fans love their 2009 collaboration “Body on Me.” Nelly even once considered marrying the singer-songwriter, but by 2013, they called it quits for good. However, fans are always rooting for this couple to rekindle that flame.

As for Irv, he and his former Murder Inc. artist have been at odds for over a decade, and it seems like Ashanti has no intention of speaking to him anytime soon.