‘There Is No Hairstyle That You Can’t Rock’: Lupita Nyong’o Shows Off Her New Look and Fans are Eating It Up

Lupita Nyong’o shared a hilarious clip of herself saying goodbye to her latest hairdo and hello to her next stunning look.

On April 17, the Oscar-winning actress’ video was set to the song “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” by Boyz II Men.

It was shared on TikTok and Instagram and features Nyong’o kissing her sisterlocks goodbye as she prepared to cut them from her head.

Lupita Nyong’o reveals her new hairdo on TikTok. (Photo: @lupitanyongo/TikTok)

“It’s time to let you go. It’s sad. It’s oh so sad,” she cried. “You’ve been so good to me. You’ve been so thick, for the first time in my life! Come back again. Come back,” she laughed as she kissed her braids.

The video then showed her holding a pair of scissors as a “voice” behind her said, “Girl, don’t do it! It’s not worth it.”

“I’m not gonna do it, girl,” Nyong’o responded. “I’m just thinking about it.”

Then the video flashed to the 40-year-old actress seated inside what looks like a limousine as she stuck her head out the window to debut her new buzz cut as she said, “I did it.” Nyong’o paired her new look with hoop earrings and a white blouse with black and green print.

The “Black Panther” actress captioned the post, “I chopped off my sisterlocks! Here’s how I said goodbye. #sisterlocks #shorthair #newhaircut.”

Fans in her comment section loved Nyong’o’s new look, including one fan who said, “Because the face card NEVER declines.”

Her co-star Michael B. Jordan even chimed in, calling her, “Beautiful.”

A necessary moment to celebrate all the gorgeous hair moments Lupita Nyong'o has brought to the BLACK PANTHER press tour. pic.twitter.com/0Ycp6Pz7EY — Freeform (@FreeformTV) November 10, 2022

“Stunning either way, but no one rocks short hair like Lupita,” wrote another. “Just in time for summer!”

When one fan asked what made her do the chop, Nyong’o responded, “I’ll tell you… soon…”

Another wrote, “Lupita , there is no hairstyle that you can’t rock !!! You can even rock no hair True beauty needs no accessories.

“A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life,” said one final commentator.

Nyong’o’s video was pieced together from another video she shared back in January when she originally cut off her sisterlocks. She previously opened up about her hair journey over the past few years, noting that she’s outgrown the desire to relax her hair.

“I remember when I was a teenager in Kenya, I had relaxed hair and I decided on a whim that I was going to cut it all off and grow my hair natural,” she recalled. “I’d been going to the same hairstylist for years, he was a Kenyan, like me, and when I went natural he didn’t know what to do with it.”

Nyong’o said she was just 10 years old the first time she saw images of natural hair being celebrated outside of her home country.

While she has yet to reveal the reason for the big chop, she was selected to star in the prequel to the film “A Quiet Place” about a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is scheduled to hit movie theaters in March 2024.