‘I Thought This Was Summer Walker’: Keke Palmer’s New Hairstyle Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Keke Palmer decided to bring out a new hairstyle and fans believe she gave exactly what was supposed to have been giving.

The newfound mommy posted two selfies showing her in a long, jet-black hairstyle and a glammed-up face. She wore wavy curls in a half-up, half-down ponytail with a bang swept over the right side of her face.

Keke Palmer shows off new hairstyle. Fans say she looks different. (Pictured: @keke/Instagram)

“And a good day to yewwwww love,” she wrote for her caption.

Palmer’s snapshots attained over 83,000 likes with over 500 commenters who positively reacted to her new hair reveal.

“Very pretty!! The hair and makeup it’s giving!!”



One fan even compared her look to R&B singer Summer Walker, writing “I thought this was @summerwalker twinning, maybe its the hair both of y’all are gorgeous inside and out!!”

There were also a few fans who noticed a certain “glow” about Palmer and credited her newborn baby, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, as the reason why.

“She already has a glow but that baby did Sum extra”

“That baby done turnt that girl up!”



Last week, Palmer took to Instagram and shared a video of herself with significantl ythicker thighs and larger breasts. During the clip, the “Hustlers” actress thanked her son for filling her out and giving certain body parts, such as her hips, a fuller form.

Keke Palmer says since having her son, the body is bodying!! 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/P0CF0ieaHD — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 7, 2023

Though baby Leo was born in February, Palmer has expressed her belief in “manifesting” the child following a controversial 2022 April Fools prank.

Her prank started with her posing in front of a mirror with a poked-out belly and one hand placed on the star’s back.

“I’ve officially joined the summer MOM club,” she wrote.

Not long after that, Palmer deleted her post after receiving criticism from people who suggested her joke was distasteful.

Fast forward to eight months later and Palmer revealed, in front of a live studio audience, that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, were expecting their first child together.

The announcement was a part of her four-minute monologue during Palmer’s December 2022 “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.