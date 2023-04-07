‘GOOD LAWD!!!!!’: Christina Milian Leaves Fans Drooling Over Her Latex-Clad Kitchen Selfies

Christina Milian is a 2000s beauty who has maintained her status as an it girl, and, to fans, she gets better with age.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actress uploaded a sultry photo of herself on Twitter, which showed her in a blue latex bra and panty set with matching blue gloves as she posed in her kitchen.

“Kitchen counter selfies,” the 41-year-old wrote.

Christina Milian’s seductive photos bring the heat on for fans. (Photo: @christinamilian/Instagram.)

Though she was on the kitchen counter, seemingly in the comfort of her own home, plenty of fans managed to feel the heat from their destination.

“CHRISTINA!!!! You didn’t have to hurt em like this today. STUNNING!”

“You are on fire and I love you”

“Anyone got the recipe for Milian?? Lost my recipe book

“All I can hear is ‘Dip It Low”

“GOOD LAWD!!!!!”



“Christina Milian is apart of a group of women I grew up on. They were all incredibly talented, natural beauty, and dedicated their career in the long run. I miss the women of that era.”



The mother of two also shared the photo, along with three more seductive thirst traps, on her Instagram page, where she tagged her husband, French singer Matt Pokora.

“Steal hearts. Leave no fingerprints,” she wrote.

Pokora sent an array of heart eyes his wifey’s way in her comment section. The two have been together since 2017 after meeting at a restaurant in France. The couple frequently refer to each other as their “twin flame” since they share the same birthday, Sept. 26.

In 2020, the two wed and revealed that they were expecting a child together. Not long after the announcement, they welcomed their first child, a son named Isaiah.

One year and three months later, the “Step Up: High Water” actress gave birth to their second son, Kenna.

While the couple have two beautiful children together, Milian also has an older daughter, 13-year-old Violet, whom she shares with her ex-husband, singer The-Dream.

The former couple were married in 2009, separated in 2010, and finalized their divorce in 2011 after photos leaked of Dream enjoying time on the beach with his assistant. Milian was awarded $4 million after their divorce settlement.

Though she and Dream didn’t live happily ever after, Milian and Pokora seem to be each other’s soulmates.