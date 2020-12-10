Congrats!: Christina Milian and Cassie Reveal They’re Pregnant on the Same Day

Holiday season? More like pregnancy season. Singers Christina Milian and Cassie Ventura–Fine both announced on Thursday, Dec. 10, that they are expecting.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actress announced on her Instagram account that she and her boyfriend Matt Pokora are expecting their second child together. The couple shares a nine-month-old baby boy named Isaiah. The singer is also mommy to 10-year-old daughter Violet Madison, whom she shares with her ex-husband The-Dream.

Christina Millian announces second pregnancy with longtime boyfriend Matt Pokora. @christinamillian/Instagram

In the photo posted, Matt is seen kneeling to kiss the “Dip It Low” singer’s belly as they stand on a beach in front of a beautiful sunset. In a second snap, Isaiah is placing his cute tiny hands on his mom’s belly. “You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove,” the actress captioned the photo. Matt also commented, “👨‍👩‍👧‍👦+1 🙏🏼❤️.” The adorable reveal garnered over 358,500 likes from fans in the first hour of its posting.

Friends and supporters of the 39-year-old star flooded her comments section with congratulatory remarks, including “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, who commented, “Awe❤️❤️❤️ congratulations chica @christinamilian,” She added, “The blessings just keep on coming 🙏🏾.”

Another person wrote, “#tablefor5 welcome. Congratulations 🤗😘.”

“Great shot! Congrats to you and @mattpokora on another beautiful addition to the fam!” was one more gushing comment.

The 34 year old singer-songwriter Cassie made her announcement with a heartfelt video posted to her Instagram account, a post that featured a close-up of her daughter Frankie Fine, whom she shares with her husband, personal trainer Alex Fine. In the short clip, Frankie is smiling and drinking from a bottle. Shortly afterward, the camera catches the 1-year-old tickling her mommy’s tummy as Cassie was getting an ultrasound. “Coming soon…” the singer captioned the sweet clip.

The video was viewed over 260,900 times. Fans congratulated the model, including actress Khadijah Haqq McCray, who wrote, “So excited now we can finally scream it to the rooftops.” Another user commented, “Such a beautiful family I’m so proud of you Cassie you have found your happy ever after 🙏🏽😘.”

Cassie announces second pregnancy with husband Alex Fine. @cassie/Instagram

Cassie later uploaded several other photos that appeared to be from her maternity shoot. The actress was wrapped in a sheer lavender cloth as she looked directly into the camera, cradling her growing belly. “Can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned the gallery of photos.

“You are so stunning! I cannot be happier for you and your family! I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Another person chimed in, “Wait you’re pregnant again too! You and Christina Millian are going to slay pregnancy 2021!!!”