‘Can U Be President In Real Life Too’: Issa Rae Debuts New Look as ‘President Barbie,’ and Fans Are Eating It Up

Issa Rae is more than just a Barbie girl in a Barbie world in the upcoming flick about Mattel’s most popular doll.

While details about Rae’s role are still unknown, the movie’s longline reads: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re Ken.”

Along with the teaser came cast photos, including Rae’s, the singular Black Barbie, who is oh so presidential — literally. The actress shared her doll’s headshot, introducing fans to “President Barbie,” on her Instagram page.

President Barbie and Issa Rae. (Photo: Issarae/Instagram.)

In it, Rae wore a gown, sash, her best pageant smile, and her hair was styled in long, flowing waves perfect for a doll. In the comments, her swooning supporters gleefully expressed anticipation for the film’s release and enthusiasm for her representation of Black Barbie.

“Screaming. Yelling. I cannot wait to see this,” wrote “Abbott Elementary” co-creator Quinta Brunson.

“Issa Rae THEEE Black Barbieeeee,” commented another person.

“Somebody check on Tyra,” wrote someone else, recollecting how the top model played a Barbie doll who came to life in the Disney film “Life-Size.”

A fourth comment read, “Yassss Black Barbie!!! I yelped when I saw this — out loud and off key!!” One final commenteor said, “Can u be president in real life too pls.”

Even her “Insecure” cast mate Jay Ellis dropped a “Let’s go, Barbie!!” in the comments. Of course, this prompted a fan of Issa Dee and Lawrence Walker, Rae and Ellis’ respective characters in the HBO series, to write, “You’ll always be her Ken!”

Yall call him #TopGunMaverick Jay Ellis — baby this is Lawrence, Issa’s man to me. pic.twitter.com/lnkdOWlul7 — Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) March 13, 2023

“Barbie” lands in theaters on July 21, but Rae previously gave fans a glance at herself decked out in Barbie pink in a snapshot she shared in December. In the scene photo, she appeared to be excitedly throwing her hand in the air as equally thrilled human dolls looked on.

Last year, the “Rap Sh!t” creator said she was initially unsure about joining the “Barbie” cast.

“I was like, ‘This sounds crazy, but OK. Let me just read the script,’” she told “Today.” “When you read the script, you’re like, ‘Oh, I get it!’ It’s very funny, and it’s just very specific to her [director Greta Gerwig].”

In a Pop Sugar interview, Rae said she had the most amazing time filming the project, which also boasts stars such as Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, and Ncuti Gatwa, to name a few.

“I built so many bonds there. Everybody from Will Ferrell to Ryan Gosling, literally everybody on that set was just great vibes, great to be around,” she told the outlet.

Another big project that Rae lent her star power to is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” She voices the character Jessica Drew a.k.a Spider-Woman. Its theatrical release is slated for June 2.