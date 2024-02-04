Issa Rae Calls Out Hollywood Executives for ‘Refusing to Let Young Blood In’ Following Cancellation of Several Black-Led Shows

Issa Rae is preparing for change following the cancellation of her MAX show “Rap Sh!t” by Warner Bros. in January after only two seasons. The “Insecure” creator spoke about the cancellation of several Black-led television shows during a recent interview.

The 39-year-old actress believes executives are no longer prioritizing Black television shows. Rae’s reality show, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” about young Black creatives living and thriving in Los Angeles, was also canceled after two seasons by WarnerMedia in Dec. 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Issa Rae attends HBO’s Final Season Premiere Of “Insecure” on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Other Black-led shows on other networks that were recently canceled include, “The Wonder Years,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Grand Crew,” “All Rise,” and “South Side.”

“It’s already happening,” Rae told NET-A-PORTER. “You’re seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you’re seeing so many executives – especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] side – get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority.”

During a separate interview with Time Magazine, Rae noted that Hollywood has failed to deliver on its promise for more Black content back in 2020. The industry pledged to increase diversity and representation in entertainment, but Rae says Hollywood is scared.

“I’ve never seen Hollywood this scared and clueless, and at the mercy of Wall Street,” she said, adding that executives are looking for safe “universal” stories. “There is a bitterness of just like, who suffers from you guys pulling back? People of color always do.”

“I’m sorry, but there aren’t a lot of smart executives anymore,” she continued. “And a lot of them have aged out and are holding on to their positions and refusing to let young blood get in.”

Issa Rae says she is considering going back independent after her hit show “Rap shit” gets canceled by HBO. “You are seeing so many black shows get canceled.” pic.twitter.com/8RLsKKB3uc — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) February 2, 2024

Rae began her career in college by using a camcorder to make YouTube videos she called “Dorm Diaries.” After raising the funds to start a web series she called, “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” the Stanford graduate landed a deal with HBO to create “Insecure,” which was based on best friends Issa and Molly as they flourish and fumble while navigating life goals and relationships living in Los Angeles. The series was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards during its run between 2016 and 2021.

In between “Insecure,” Rae went on to star in several films, including “Little,” “The Lovebirds,” and executive produced, “The Photograph.” Three of Rae’s recent films have been nominated for Academy Awards; “Barbie” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” are both nominated for Best Picture and “American Fiction,” which garnered a Best Actor nomination for lead star Jeffrey Wright as well as a Best Picture nomination.

Rae plays author Sintara Golden in “American Fiction,” ironically a film about a frustrated Black author played by Wright, who writes a stereotypical book about Black people to prove a point about society.

Rae noted her accomplishment in her Instagram Stories on Jan. 23. “You were in three movies last year and they were all nominated for Oscars,” she wrote. “NO BIG DEAL.”

In 2020, the multi-hyphenate creator consolidated her entertainment production company for film, television and digital under Hoorae Media. Rae expanded her production company to include a brand marketing division last June.

The talented actress and writer is currently working on two new projects for HBO. One of the projects will be created, written by and acted in by Rae as she navigates an “alternative present.” She is also working on another comedy set in corporate America.