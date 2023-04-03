‘That Blonde Though’: Sanaa Lathan Wows Fans with Stunning Selfies of the Many Hairstyles She’s Rocked Since Her 2017 Big Chop

Sanaa Lathan shaved her head nearly six years ago, and fans are amazed at how many different hairstyles she’s gorgeously rocked since then.

The 51-year-old actress shared a four-photo collage on her Instagram page featuring herself in various styles, such as her natural hair, a top-braided ponytail with butterfly clips, and a blond hairdo.

The last image highlighted Lathan’s natural kinky curls pinned up into a bun with a side bang and a cameo appearance from her hairstylist.

Sanaa Lathan shares her various hairstyles nearly six years after her big chop. (Photo: @sanaalathan/Instagram.)

“Always love being #kimblelized by my girl @kimblehaircare,” she wrote for her caption.

@Kimblehaircare, aka, Kim Kimble is a “natural hair educator,” as stated in her bio on Instagram. When she’s not busy being a celebrity hairstylist, Kimble shares videos on her YouTube channel and sells her own hair care products at Walmart and other hair stores.

Lathan’s photo received over 21,400 likes with over 397 comments, including one from Kimble herself, who wrote, “Awww love working with you.”



While the hair care specialist’s message centered on her love for the “Love and Basketball” star, several fans’ comments pointed out how beautiful she looked in each photo.

“When the face is priceless, any hairstyles will be [fire emoji].”

“That blonde though.”

“Lord, so gorgeous [red heart] I can’t wait to meet you!”

Lathan has taken fans on her natural hair journey ever since she made her big chop while filming the 2018 Netflix rom-com “Nappily Ever After.”

The film follows Lathan’s character, Violet Jones, who is obsessed with her outward appearance. However, after a bad breakup and losing her job, Violet impulsively decides to cut off all of her hair. This act prompted Violet on a journey of rediscovery to define her own meaning of beauty.

Sanaa Lathan Shaved Her Head And She Looks Absolutely Stunning!! pic.twitter.com/cUY2CmocFK — HairLossClinicJa (@HairClinicJa) September 15, 2017

In an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” the “Best Man: Chapters” star revealed the internal tug-of-war battle she faced between wearing a bald cap and actually shaving her head.

“I was kind of in denial because I was like, ‘I’m not shaving my head.'” I had a lot of hair and I was like, ‘You know it’s, you prosthetics, bald caps that look really good,” Lathan shared. “But, the more I did research into the themes of the movie and the character, I was like, ‘I can’t not do it.’”

During the discussion, it was also revealed that the emotional scene where Lathan’s character picked up the clippers and shaved her head was filmed in one take.

“Nappily Ever After” is based on the 2000s book written by Trisha Thomas. Although Netflix only made one adaptation, Thomas also has a sequel titled “Nappily Married,” which was published in 2007.