Two Suspects Arrested After Shooting at Memphis Restaurant Bought By Yo Gotti; Video Shows Fight and Parking Lot Shootout That Left Two Dead, Five Wounded

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at a restaurant owned by Yo Gotti‘s mother in Memphis, Tennessee, which left two dead and five others injured earlier this week.

The shooting took place near Prive on the corner of Riverdale and Winchester just after the restaurant closed around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, March 29.

Two people are dead and several people were injured during a shooting at Yo Gotti’s mother’s restaurant, Prive, in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 29. (Photos: @yogotti/Instagram, WREG News Channel 3 screenshot / YouTube)

Two male victims died, one at the scene and the other at a local hospital. Five more gunshot victims, including one 25-year-old female, arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles. Their names have not yet been released.

The five surviving victims are males ages 30, 35, 37, and 31, and the 25-year-old woman. WREG News reports that Memphis police the shooting occurred following an argument inside the restaurant. Police believe the deceased men were targeted, and the other victims were innocent bystanders.

A pickup truck with a large bullet hole in the driver’s side window was found in the parking lot. The case is still actively under investigation; however, one of the arrested suspects is facing a first-degree murder charge, and the other is reportedly facing a criminal attempted murder charge and aggravated robbery.

The identity of both assailants has not been released, but detectives are still searching for more suspects.

TMZ obtained a graphic video of a brawl that took place inside Prive involving two men. It led to a standoff between five to eight other individuals after one man in red was thrown into the crowd. Next, tables were turned on their side, and drinks were thrown.

Shooting at Yo Gotti’s restaurant. Bro got hit with the switch at the end

pic.twitter.com/JbbpMm2zQ3 — 2DAMN WILD (@2DamnNutty) March 31, 2023

A man in a blue hoodie reportedly joined the fight after handing his crutches to a woman. She was detained by what appears to be a security officer after she attempted to hit someone with the crutches.

The clip also shows the chaotic scene spilling out in the parking lot, where the shooting took place.

Arthur Horne, an attorney for Gotti’s family, stated how devastated he was by the shooting and deaths, noting that it took place outside of the restaurant.

“On behalf of Prive, they’ve been in business for ten years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment,” he stated. “It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout. Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot.”

Horne also extended his condolences to the families of the victims who were shot and injured.

The condition of the surviving victims has not yet been released. The police are actively investigating the shooting and are requesting that anyone with information pertinent to the case contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-2274.