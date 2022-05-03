‘Usher Folded’: Chilli’s Dance Video Derails After Fans Bring up the Singer’s Ex  

In the early 2000s, Usher and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas were deemed Hollywood’s “It” couple.

The pair, which met in 1993 after Usher was signed to the same label as Chilli and her TLC group members, LaFace Records, started dating in 2001. The singers would ultimately split in 2003, after infidelity rumors on Usher’s part began circulating. Since then, Usher moved on to music executive Jenn Goicoechea, while Chilli’s dating life remains private.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas’ dancing video goes left when fans bring up the “TLC” singer’s ex Usher. Photo:@therealchilli/Instagram

On April 27, Chilli couldn’t escape Usher-related remarks made by fans after uploading a dance video on her Instagram account. In the recording, the 51-year-old is seen jamming along to Lojay and Sarz’s “Monalisa” track in what appeared to be her home gym.

Alongside the clip, Chilli wrote in the caption,”In my happy place!” As Chili’s clip went viral, fans mentioned in the comments section how Usher fumbled his chance with her. At the same time, several people brought up how the pair would have been an ideal power couple had they’d remained together.

“Usher folded.”

“Her and Usher would have been perfect together.”

“Usher and Chilli was definitely soulmates but he f–ked that up.”

“I wish her and Usher worked out.”

“Her & Usher would have been (heart eyed emoji) but it wasn’t a good fit.”

Among the Usher remarks, others raved over Chili’s youthful appearance. One wrote, “What water you drinking? The fountain of youth is overflowing your cup.” Another said, “She just not gon age… not even a little bit.”

A third Instagram user posted, “Girlfriend does NOT age! I can’t believe she’s 51!!!”

During a 2019 interview with xoNecole, Chilli revealed the beauty secrets that have helped her maintain her ageless look. The singer told the publication she takes care of herself by using products that complement her skin.

She said, “Listen, don’t believe that saying when they say, ‘Black don’t crack.’ It does crack. You have to take care of your skin…I’m a product junkie. I think that’s very wise, because again, you don’t know what’s gonna work with your skin. Everybody’s skin is a little different.”

Chilli shared another factor that also contributed to her timeless glow is limiting her time in the sun. “And as much as I love the sun, it’s really not a good idea to hang out too much in the sun.”