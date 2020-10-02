Usher Welcomes ‘Beautiful Baby Girl’ and Third Child, Daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond

Congratulations are in order for Grammy Award-winning Usher Raymond. The “My Boo” artist welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend and Epic Records A&R Jenn Goicoechea.

The star took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 30, to share the exciting news. “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the singer captioned a photo of him holding his daughter’s little hand. “Isn’t She lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat❤️❤️❤️.” Baby Sovereign joins big brothers Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco), 12, whom Usher shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster. Usher and Tameka were married for two years before calling it quits in 2009.

Usher post photo of his baby girl. Photo @usher/Instagram

Usher’s baby photo garnered more than 394,000 likes and over 4,000 comments from fans and peers congratulating him on the newest addition to his family. One person wrote, “That’s going to be one spoiled princess.. congrats❤️ I hope to see your show in Vegas!.” Another fan commented, “… and now the cycle is complete. Your life will be forever changed as Daddy to that little girl. Keep her close in the shelter of your love and always, always carry her in your heart. Congrats to you and Boogs.”

And course, some were jokingly upset that Usher may have — in their minds — cheated on them, including one fan who wrote, “😳 Usher, I haven’t had our baby. What are you talking about?” They added, “😂😂😂😍😍😍 Congratulations!!! I love babies!!!” While another person commented, “I literally want to cry. But I’m gonna relax and instead say congratulations…..😩.”

Usher initially announced that he was expecting his third child during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Sept. 4, all while promoting his 2021 Las Vegas residency. At the time, Usher said his older sons were “elated” and “excited” about their sibling’s arrival. “Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival, the singer said.

The “Yeah” singer is relatively private when it comes to his personal life and especially fatherhood. Still, during an interview with PEOPLE in 2016, the singer said that he was planning to take a break to “focus on my kids and personal things.”