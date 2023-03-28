‘It’s a Pain that I Don’t Wish on Nobody’: Niecy Nash Sheds Tears for Nashville Shooting Victims 30 Years After Her Brother Was Gunned Down at School

Niecy Nash joins families across the country as their hearts break following the school shooting that took place in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Monday, March 27, 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, and staff members Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61, were killed when an armed assailant entered the Covenant School and opened fire.

The event triggered Nash, who took to social media in a tearful video to share her own story of loss to gun violence.

Niecy Nash criticized Tennessee Rep. Any Ogles, whose district includes Nashville, for glorifying assault rifles in a family photo. (Photos: @Niecynash1/Instagram.)

“In 1993 my only brother was killed on his high school campus because somebody brought a gun to school,” she started in the recording that was originally posted on TikTok.

Nash’s brother, Michael Ensley, suffered from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest while in a crowded hallway on the campus of Reseda High School in Los Angeles. His killer was identified as 15-year-old Robert Lee Heard.

Michael’s tragic death moved Margaret Ensley, his and Nash’s mother, to found Mothers Against Violence in Schools. Nash is a spokesperson for the organization. She continued, “It’s 2023, and there are babies who will never make it home to see their parents.” The incident marks the 130th school shooting this year, according to CNN.

“Those parents will forever be in a space and a place where they are like what was the last thing I said? What was the last lunch I made? What was their last thought, experience? Did they call out for me?” Nash added.

The Emmy Award nominee went on to condemn politicians for focusing their efforts on legislation against the LGBTQ+ community and the teaching of critical race theory at the expense of children’s lives.

The “Claws” star said, “It’s the wrong thing and it is indeed the wrong time,” as citizens continue to push for stricter gun laws.

Through sniffles, she tearfully added, “It ain’t no coming back from that. It ain’t no coming back from that, not even a little bit.”

“I am so sorry. And my prayers go out to those families, ‘cause it’s a pain that I don’t wish on nobody. School is the one place where children should be safe. Now, they’ll be safe getting on an airplane. But school? That’s another thing. And it shouldn’t be,” she said.

Industry peers and fans extended their condolences to Nash while joining in on the outrage at the recent shooting. They commented:

“I am so sorry you lost your brother! As a mom everyday I pray that our babies make it home safe! I cannot BELIEVE this is our reality!”

“When will this ever end. This effects families forever. Praying for y’all Niecy.”

In a follow-up post, Nash shared an image of Tennessee state Rep. Andy Ogles and his family gleefully holding rifles in a Christmas photo. Like several others who have shared Ogles’ family photo, she lambasted him for glorifying the assault weapon.