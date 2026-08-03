‘Now It All Makes Sense’: Niecy Nash Finally Reveals the Truth Behind Her Wild ‘Reno 911!’ Look That Had Fans Divided for Years

Since gaining Hollywood in the early 2000s, Niecy Nash-Betts has stood out as much for her good looks as for her comedic style.

Most know her as Deputy Raineesha Williams in the series “Reno 911!, which aired for six seasons between 2003 and 2009.

More than 20 years after the show debuted, Nash-Betts is finally revealing the truth about her exaggerated look.

Niecy Nash reveals that her butt on “Reno 911!” was not real. (Photo: Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images)

During her July 23 sit-down with Colman Domingo, who filled in as the host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” she revealed that she wore fake body parts to play Williams.

The conversation came up after she reunited with former co-star Kerri Kenney-Silver backstage before chatting with Domingo.

Niecy Nash Changes View of Her Body’s Imperfections: I Will Be Kinder to Myself

When Nash-Betts reached the stage, Domingo said Kenney-Silver told him that she had a “fake a–” on the show.

Domingo claimed he knew, but Nash-Betts said, “Well a lot of people didn’t.”

“You just had a big BBL,” Domingo joked, before she explained that she had the look before it became a trend.

“Yea but that was before BBLs were even popular. You know what I mean? But all of my aunts were shaped like that,” Nash-Betts stated.

“I was paying homage to the women in my life who would never see themselves on television, because it wasn’t niche back then. And so they built this beautiful booty for me, and I loved every minute of it.”

The 56-year-old said the prosthetic mold of her rear fooled — and maybe disappointed — people who eventually saw her in person.

“People would come up to me and be like, ‘Hey,’ and then look and be like, ‘Oh,’” she recalled. “If you didn’t have the booty on because everybody thought that was my real [butt].

Domingo admitted he was fooled too until he met Nash and thought “she’s so small.”

Nash-Betts quipped, “Well, I still got assets. But not the way I looked on the show.”

She further explained the pros and cons of her extra weight last year in an episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

She said, “They took a mold of my real, butt magnified it three times. And in the winter, when we shot, it was great because I was never cold outside. I was always warm. But in the summer time, I felt like I was about to die.”

In her interview with Domingo, she confirmed that “Reno 911!” was her first TV show and even confessed that she lied her way into the audition.

She recalled, “They were like, ‘Do you know how to do sketch and improv?’ I was like, ‘Yes, of course.’ And then I had to call my friend Big George and say, ‘What the hell do I have to do?’ And I went down there and I made it work.”

The “Claws” star said at the time there were some “comedy greats” who also attended the audition, but she “trusted [her] gift.”

Fans reacted to her confession on social media.

One person said, “lol now it all makes sense.” Another person wrote, “We knew it was fake the whole time lol it’s pretty obvious it was a prosthetic.”

A third said, “I remember her years ago and she didn’t look like this she has had some really good body work done. Salute to her doctors.”

Nash has never confirmed whether she went under the knife to achieve her shape.

As for her character Williams, her role was revived in two spinoff movies, “The Hunt of QAnon” and “It’s a Wonderful Heist.”