‘How You Fumble Beyoncé and Kanye In Less Than a Year’: Beyoncé and Adidas Terminate Their Partnership Months After Kanye West Fallout

Fans may have to wait even longer for Beyoncé‘s next Ivy Park collection about the multi-hyphenate mutually parted ways with Adidas — the brand behind her beloved activewear line.

The “Crazy In Love” singer debuted her line in 2016 and landed a partnership with the lifestyle brand back in 2018. It was expanded to include apparel, footwear, and outerwear.

Beyoncé showcases her Ivy Park collection in a commercial for Adidas. (Photo: YouTube screenshot / Beyoncé)

The separation was mutual and over what is being described as “creative” differences,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“There has apparently been major creative differences between Ivy Park and Adidas, and Beyoncé is excitedly looking to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom,” a source told the outlet.

Bey’s initial launch was a 50-50 joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop, which ended the same year she partnered with Adidas. This news arrives one month after reports that Ivy Park’s sales were slowly tanking.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ivy Park’s sales dropped more than 50 percent to $40 million in 2022 after $93 million in 2021 sales. With Adidas paying the recording artist $20 million annually for the brand, last year’s shortfall contributed to a $200 million gap in the company’s projections for the year.

Fans had mixed emotions about the news. However, many admitted they weren’t surprised to hear the Grammy Award-winning artist and Adidas were parting ways.

“The beehive weren’t buying her stuff I guess,” echoed one fan.

“Hate to see her go butt she looks so good leaving,” added another.

“Damn how you fumble Beyoncé and Kanye in less than a year.”

A few even brought up her first clothing line collection, House of Derèon, in collaboration with her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. The brand lasted for six years before closing up shop in 2012.

“I mean we saw what happened to her collection House of Derèon, quick as it was here it was gone,” noted one fan. “This Ivy Park collection, only people I saw wearing that was her, her family and the celebrities she sent free racks of clothes to. It also wasn’t fire if we are being honest.”

Beyoncé is the latest artist to end a partnership with Adidas, which recently parted ways with another major recording artist: Kanye West.

Despite an expected loss of more than $1 billion in revenue, the company will no longer sell West’s designer Yeezy clothing and shoes. They decided to end one of their most highly successful relationships in October 2022 after the music mogul posted on social media that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

West continued with similar statements in several interviews and lost other partnerships. But it appears severing ties with Adidas may have been his biggest hit to date.

As for Beyoncé, the “Countdown” vocalist is expected to kick off her Renaissance World Tour in May, while her partnership with Adidas doesn’t expire until the end of the year.