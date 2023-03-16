‘Not the Proof Was In the Pudding: ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Who Negatively Responded to Steve Harvey’s Question About ‘Biggest Mistake You Made at Your Wedding’ Faces Charges In Wife’s Death

A “Family Feud” contestant who responded to a Steve Harvey question about the “biggest mistake you made at your wedding” by answering with, “Honey, I love you, but said I do” now faces charges in the murder of his wife.

Timothy Bliefnick, an Illinois native and college football hall of famer, faces charges of first-degree murder and home invasion in connection to the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca “Becky” Bliefnick, in her home in Quincy, Illinois. The nurse and mother of three was found dead on Feb. 23.

Bliefnick was arrested on Monday, March, 13, on a no-bond warrant for two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion, police chief Adam Yates from the Quincy Police Department said at a Monday morning news conference. The couple reportedly was going through a divorce, and Bliefnick lived roughly one mile from where his estranged wife was found shot to death.

Once news about Rebecca Bliefnick’s death broke, the three-year-old “Family Feud” clip of Timothy Bliefnick caught the attention of individuals who are currently keeping up with the case.

In January 2020, Bliefnick appeared on the game show with his mother, father and brothers.

During the episode, Harvey asked him “Biggest mistake you made at your wedding.”

Bliefnick replied, “Honey, I love you, but said ‘I do.’ ”

Gasps quickly broke from the audience, which prompted Bliefnick to clean up his answer, “Not my mistake. Not my mistake,” he said. “I love my wife,” he added. “I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?”

Harvey, who also seemed taken aback by his answer, suggested that the only way Bliefnick could recover from the comment was if the response was one of the actual answers on the board. To everyone’s surprise, his answer was the number-two response.

The one-minute clip was uploaded on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where a few viewers noted this could serve as proof in the murder case.

“Not the proof was in the pudding chile”



“And they better use this like they using them rap lyrics”



“Never found it funny when men joke about how miserable they are in their marriages… I know they’re serious 99.9%”

While some have inferred that his “Family Feud” response had a hint of truth behind it, Bliefnick’s attorney, Casey Schnack, described it as a harmless remark.

Schnack told Fox News Digital, “It’s a game show.” She continued, “A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn’t make one a murderer.”

Tim Bliefnick has terrible ‘dad jokes’ for days on TikTok. I hope he tells this one in jail today. Charged in the murder of his estranged wife, Becky Bliefnick. She was an award winning nurse and the mother of his three children. pic.twitter.com/R13hBPg3SI — Rose (@901Lulu) March 14, 2023

Bliefnick appeared in court on Tuesday, March 14, where a judge denied him bond, WGEM reported.

A grand jury reportedly will hear evidence against Bliefnick, who is in the Adams County Jail in Quincy, Illinois, on March 23.