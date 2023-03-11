‘Aye My Boy You Owe Me Money’: ‘Snowfall’s’ Damson Idris is Finally Recognized by Denzel Washington After Viral Moment

Actor Damson Idris recently shared how he was finally recognized by Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

Idris once auditioned to play Washington’s son in the film version of August Wilson’s play “Fences”, but when the “Flight” actor was questioned about Idris on the red carpet for “A Journal For Jordan” back in 2022, Washington hadn’t remembered him and said, “Who are you talking about?”

The reporter explained that Idris was on “Snowfall” and is frequently compared to Washington.

However, it seemed as though the actor was also unfamiliar with the FX show, which is about a drug kingpin living in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

“I don’t know who that is,” replied Washington. “I’m gonna find out,” he added, “No disrespect, Damson,” he said into the camera.

On March 9, Idris revealed that he was finally recognized by the legendary actor at a Los Angeles Lakers game. The 31-year-old appeared on “Good Morning America” to promote the final season of “Snowfall.”

Idris said Washington was about to walk by him and he decided to introduce himself, and this time, Washington remembered him.

“It was huge, man. It was a big moment for me. I went to see the Timberwolves versus the Lakers, and then, he was sat on the edge. I didn’t get to meet him, he snuck off and then, two days later, I watch the Warriors/Lakers, and I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s gonna sneak off again,'” he said.

Idris added that he decided not to let the moment pass and he thanked Washington as he was shaking hands with media people.

“He walks my direction, he goes to shake all of the news people’s hands, he’s walking right by me, and I’m like, ‘I gotta say something. Denzel, Denzel, Hi. Thank you for everything.’ He’s like, ‘Thank you, son.’… I go, ‘It’s Damson Idris,’ and then he spins, remembers last year when I was getting cooked and he was like, ‘Aye, my man! Aye, my boy! Hey, you owe me money!’… It was cool man, it was fun. Full circle moment.”

Idris is currently starring in the sixth and final season of “Snowfall” on FX.