‘Jimmy Come Getcha Mammy Neeeooowwwww’: Mama Jones Hits the Pole, and Fans Go Wild Over Her Dance Moves

Former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Nancy Jones, also known as Mama Jones, is praised for her no-nonsense unapologetic attitude. But more than that, fans know she plays no games when it comes to having a good time.

The reality star shared the video on Instagram on March 8, which features her dancing on the pole while wearing a colorful sleeveless mini dress and a pair of high heels. She was joined by a friend as well.

Mama Jones (right) hits the stripper pole. @therealmamajones/Instagram

She tagged the woman in the caption, writing, “Not the pole. @1_of_multi_talents.”

Fans loved watching the 63-year-old mother of rapper Jim Jones drop it like it’s hot, and many said so under her post.

“Mama Jones !!!! U be outside more than me,” noted one fan. “Love to see it.”

The Shade Room also shared the post, where fans in the comments have even more to say about Mama Jones living her life.

“If you don’t get off that pole MeMaw them knees gone turn into dust..”

“Jimmy come getcha mammy neeeooowwwww.”

One fan thought the comments were too harsh and noted that Jones was simply enjoying herself and not bothering anyone.

“If she don’t do nothing else she gone have a ball lol.”

Jones was known for being an overbearing mother on “Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta” and often bumped heads with her son’s girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. Many fans blamed Jones for the couple’s tumultuous relationship, but in the Dec. 26 episode of VH1’s “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop,” the two settled their differences and came to an “understanding.

When outlets reported earlier this year that Mama Jones had a new beau who is reportedly only in his 20s, fans wondered how her son would take the news. However, the Dipset rapper has yet to respond to the rumor.