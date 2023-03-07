‘Gotta Laugh to Keep from Crying’: Mike Epps Jokes About Playing Ball with Ja Morant In Prison After TSA Allegedly Found a Loaded Gun In His Bag at the Airport

Mike Epps knows how to make a joke out of anything, including the possibility of him facing charges.

On March 5, the comedian had a run-in with TSA at Indianapolis International Airport when a loaded gun was uncovered in his carry-on. Epps, 52, was at a security checkpoint when the weapon was detected in his backpack.

Mike Epps. (Photo: Therealmikeepps/Instagram.)

He had been in his hometown for the kick-off of the Straight Jokes! No Chaser comedy tour featuring him, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, DC Young Fly, and Cedric the Entertainer at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis the previous night.

According to documents reviewed by TMZ, Epps forgot the Smith & Wesson .38-caliber was in his possession. The small revolver was loaded with four bullets, but did not have one in the chamber. Both were confiscated by authorities.

At this time, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is determining if the “Upshaws” star will face any charges in connection with the possession of the firearm.

Hours after the news broke, Epps made light of the incident when he posted a photo of inmates playing basketball in a correctional facility’s pod. “Me and j morant this morning,” he wrote in the March 7 post.

His timely reference to one of the league’s most talked-about players comes on the heels of Ja Morant facing disciplinary action for flashing a handgun on Instagram Live while at Shotgun Willie’s, a gentleman’s club in Colorado.

As a result of the incident, Morant, 23, was benched by the Memphis Grizzlies. Head coach Taylor Jenkins told ESPN, “We’re taking it one day at a time. There’s no definitive timeline … It’s really not a timetable situation,” Jenkins said about the basketball phenom’s return to the game.

After seeing Epps’ post, fans in the comments shared their hilarious yet concerned remarks over the matter.

“Bro how u “allegedly” get caught with a .38 with 4 damn bullets? I bet u had black tape on the handle too @therealmikeepps.”

“Gotta laugh to keep from crying.”

“Free Mike.”

Epps has had his own share of troubles with law enforcement in the past. In 1989, he served two years in the Marion County Jail after being found guilty for possession of cocaine and marijuana.

In the past, he reflected on his youthful days when he naively was trying to be a “king pin.” He often speaks about his younger years in his comedy routines.

In 2019, Epps was arrested and charged with battery after a scuffle with a fan inside a casino in New Orleans. He seemingly responded to press about the incident days later when he shared a video of him signing autographs.