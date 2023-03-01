‘This You?’: Twitter Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene for Ironically Saying People Should Respect Others With Different Views

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene opened herself to criticism on Twitter Monday night after expressing outrage about an interaction she had with a person who disagreed with her political viewpoints.

The outspoken Georgia Republican who is no stranger to making headlines said she was confronted by a woman and her son while eating dinner in a restaurant and was rocked by the encounter.

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views,” Greene wrote.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leaving the U.S. Capitol (Photo Cred: Getty Images)

“They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons. People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone,” she continued.

An avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, Greene became widely known for her outlandish claims. Legendary music producer Dr. Dre called her “divisive” and “hateful” after she used his music in one of her videos.

More recently, she said that the country should be split by way of a ‘National Divorce’ that would split red Republican states and blue Democratic states. For some, that sounded an alarm that she wanted America to return to the Civil War era with confederate and union states.

A spokesperson for Greene said the woman introduced herself politely before she berated the representative. The woman’s son followed up by yelling expletives at the top of his lungs while he moved closer to Greene.

“I had to get in between him and the table because I had no clue what he’d do,” Greene’s spokesperson said to The Hill.

This prompted Twitter users to call her out on the things she has done recently, including interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in early February.

Greene stood up and continuously called Biden a “liar” as he discussed Social Security and Medicare cuts.

“The reason why I did that is because they have used my image and my name as leading the effort in that when we have not had not one single meeting in the GOP conference talking about cutting Social Security and Medicare,” Greene said to Fox News. “Joe Biden is a liar. I represent the American people, and I was honored to be able to call him the liar that he is in the people’s house and not allow him to get away with it.”

I wonder where people learn this from? pic.twitter.com/AMhbxIESxl — Rev. Dr. Doge Christopher Benek  (@benekcj) February 28, 2023

“If you think that’s bad wait till you hear about the insane woman who screamed at the President during the State of the Union just so she could get on TV,” Zach Hunt, a book writer from Tennessee, replied to Greene.

Many social media users called out Greene, suggesting that perhaps the behavior she’s seeing can be traced back to some of her own actions.

“You don’t ‘simply have different political views,'” wrote one user. “You’re a racist, intolerant, hateful traitor who spends her every waking moment attacking anyone and everyone who doesn’t fit into her narrative of what ‘America should look like.’ And you’re a liar too. So don’t even, Marge,” said Twitter user JoJo.

This sounds like that one time that the pot and the kettle had a disagreement — Seamus Dever (@seamusdever) February 28, 2023

Ultimately, the infamous Twitter trend “This You” resurfaced, and videos of Greene harassing other politicians, lawmakers and citizens about their viewpoints on topics were brought to light. The most notable one that was discussed is from 2018 when she harassed college student David Hogg about his stance on gun violence. He was a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Hogg then chimed in himself to take a shot at Greene about harassment.