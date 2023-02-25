‘God Makes Us Fall In Love Just Long Enough To Get Pregnant’: Erykah Badu Gets Candid About Having Three Children by Three Different Men And Why She Feels She’s Not ‘Suited’ for Marriage 

Recording artist Erykah Badu kept it real when she appeared “The Breakfast Club” on Feb. 21 and shared her thoughts on life.

The “Tyrone” singer was frank while discussing motherhood and noted that she has three children with three men, all of them also musicians. Badu shares her 25-year-old son, Seven, with Outkast singer André Lauren Benjamin, otherwise known as Andre 3000. She also shares an 18-year-old daughter Puma Curry with Tracy Lynn Curry, who is also known as rapper The D.O.C. Badu also has a 14-year-old daughter, Mars Merkaba Thedford, with Elpadaro F. Electronica Allah, who is also known as rapper Jay Electronica.

Erykah Badu appears on “The Breakfast Club.” (Photo: YouTube)

After Charlamagne Tha God brought up labels and the fathers of Badu’s children while noting she was lucky because other women are labeled, the “Fall in Love” artist sarcastically replied, “Oh, yes. Lucky. Born on the right day, you know. I don’t know. I think if you’re transparent, people shouldn’t do that.”

“Yeah, I didn’t know anything, I didn’t know, no one would expect to have three baby daddies, who plans that? But, when those things start to happen, you don’t stop living. You continue to grow and live and learn, and make the best out of those situations. Who would wanna do that? You know, in this judgmental society,” she added.

The Universe doesn’t give me what I want . The Universe gives me what I am.



Badu for @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/77uvExMlWE — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) February 9, 2023

Charlamagne Tha God replied that he thought she did. “You just f—ked me up because I thought Erykah Badu planned it.”

Badu replied, “You did?”

“Absolutely,” said the radio host.

“OK. Well, I planned it,” she laughed.

Badu went on to say that she fell in love.

“Let’s be transparent, you know, for my sisters out there. We fall in love, you know, love is a chemical thing. We fall in love. Really, I think God makes us fall in love just long enough to get pregnant so that we can go ahead and procreate, keep the race going and then that dies down and then everything else is on you, depending on your culture, next step is marriage, or the next step is another mate, the next step is whatever. In our culture, the next step is supposed to be marriage,” she said. “It doesn’t fit everybody. It doesn’t fit me.”

Badu went on to say that not everyone has relationship skills, while adding that she knew she wasn’t built for society’s rules of the man being the breadwinner and the woman being the receiver. “I am ambitious. I am the breadwinner for my whole entire clan, my family. I’m the franchise,” said Badu.

The musician also said she wasn’t suited for traditional realtionships. “I’m not suited for this culture of relationships because I don’t believe those things.” You can watch the entire interview below.