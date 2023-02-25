‘Diddy Moving Like a Pimp’: Fans Are In Shock After Noticing Yung Miami’s ‘Love’ Tattoo Behind Her Ear

Yung Miami showed off her tiny tattoo, and fans believe Sean “Diddy” Combs was the inspiration behind it.

In an Instagram story uploaded by the Miami native, she showed off her face card while also giving fans a sneak peek at her permanent ink.

Screenshot of Yung Miami’s new tattoo. (Souce: Yung Miami’s IG Story)

The tiny tattoo, which was hidden behind her ear, revealed itself to be a heart. Once fans noticed this, instant assumptions began to erupt from fans who believe the heart has a connection with Diddy’s brand, which revolves around love. The rap mogul even launched a new R&B label called “Love Records” in 2022.

The Instagram publication @gossipofthecitytea uploaded two different screenshots of Miami’s tattoo on their page, where people shared their thoughts surrounding her symbol choice.

“She done fell in love idc y’all can’t tell me differently”



“Diddy moving like a pimp”



“The city girls are down 1000 points, not her falling for a trick”



Miami’s tattoo reveal comes a few days after the “Act Up” rapper reposted a Hollywood Unlocked video on her story. The site uploaded a resurfaced clip from the classic film “Baby Boy” where Taraji P. Henson’s character, Yvette, tells her on-screen boyfriend, Tyrese Gibson’s character Jody, that she wished she could talk to other dudes.

“This is me!!! [laughing emojis]” Miami wrote on the top of the upload.

Fans again began assuming that the 29-year-old was being resentful about her “Papi.”



“But y’all swear she so happy being one of Diddy’s chicks lol”

“She probably realize the baby mama live in his house now”



Diddy recently shocked the world after he introduced his infant daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world. The 53-year-old rapper shares his baby girl with cybersecurity worker Dana Tran, 28.

After his announcement, several fans wondered what this meant for his and Yung Miami’s relationship, including problematic YouTuber DJ Akademiks.

“Diddy different… my Nigga done f—-d around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1,” he wrote.

In a heated interaction on Twitter, Miami took aim at Akademiks, 31, for insinuating that she was one of Diddy’s side chicks.

“Akademiks my name ain’t d–k so keep it out our mouth!!! You the type of n—a my uncle doing life sentences for B—H ASS N—A,” Miami responded, although Akademiks does not mention her name in his tweet.

Once Diddy caught wind of the back-and-forth he decided to clear up any misconceptions about his “Shawty Wop.”



“@yungmiami is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today,” he wrote.

Diddy and Yung Miami first fueled dating rumors in 2021 at Pierre “P” Thomas’ birthday celebration. Ever since then, they’ve continuously made headlines and kept people wondering if they were an official couple.

Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party https://t.co/vpc2qLwrCD pic.twitter.com/x2uUDyC3gl — juliee cash 💰 (@CashJuliee) December 6, 2022

During Yung Miami’s podcast “Caresha Please”, the “Rap Freaks” artist told him that they “go together,” in which Diddy confirmed they were dating.