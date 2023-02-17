‘I’m Mad That That Story Even Came Out’: Remy Ma Admits She Was a Teenager When Mike Tyson Offered Her a Car In Exchange for Sex

Remy Ma will never forget the time Mike Tyson propositioned her for sex.

In a new interview, she skirted around going into detail about the strange encounter that took place over 20 years ago. However, the “Conceited” artist was unable to avoid the topic altogether as Jason Lee asked how she felt about formally being the target of Tyson’s lustful desires.

“I was a kid, I was a teenager,” she said before trying to shift the conversation to Lee’s desire to add actor to his résumé. Lee, of course, refocused the line of question on the hot topic. Remy further recallled, “I was f—kking but I wasn’t like, it was just weird, the whole s—t was… I’m mad that that story even came out,” she said during her appearance on “The Jason Lee Show.”

In fact, the entire ordeal still makes her uneasy. “I was scared. I’m scared now, I don’t even know what to say… I don’t like it, I don’t like it,” she continued. The New York lyricist is married to fellow emcee Papoose. They have been together for nearly two decades. Together they have one child, a 4-year-old daughter named Reminisce MacKenzie.

Fans first learned about the indecent proposal last year when Fat Joe recalled he and the female emcee being invited to Tyson’s house. “This is around ‘Lean Back’ or some s—t like that,” said Joe during his appearance on the “Hotboxin with Mike” podcast. “We go to the house. He opens the door butt naked … Mike opens the door a— naked. I’m like, what the f—k is up, bro?'”

Mike Tyson & Fat Joe tells a story about the first time Mike Tyson met Remy Ma. He wanted to keep Remy 💀 pic.twitter.com/oNDmFCmEMT — 🤎 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗬 𝗠𝗔 𝗖𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗦 🤎 (@PETTIESTPREMY) September 20, 2022

The visit grew more uncomfortable when Tyson began showing Joe around his pad, where every room had a different woman in it, like a concubine. “I’m like what the f—k, Iron Mike, this guy lives a f—king life.” The Terror Squad frontman said the boxing champ then expressed interest in having Remy stay for the night.

“The Book of Jose: A Memoir” author continued, “He made her offers. He showed this convertible Benz, new s—t. He was like, ‘You can keep this, all you gotta do is spend one night.’ She looked at me like, ‘Joe, if you don’t get me the f—k out this house.’ I was like, ‘Mike, we can’t do that. This is my sister.’”