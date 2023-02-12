‘I’m Numb’: LisaRaye McCoy Mourns the Loss of Her Mother

Condolences are in order for LisaRaye McCoy, who revealed the passing of her 77-year-old mother, Katie McCoy, this weekend.

The actress, who’s best known for her role as Diamond in “The Players Club” informed her 2.2 million Instagram followers about this devastating news on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“I’m numb. I lost my mother last night. It was expected but never could I prepare,” McCoy wrote. “Being strong is what you taught me but I can’t say it applies today.”



She continued, “I will make your transition a celebration of memories that I’ll cherish. I’ll miss you.”



The “Cocktails with Queens” co-host used Celine Dion’s 1998 hit “Because You Loved Me” as the background song for her mother’s photo.

Katie McCoy. @therealraye1/Instagram

The post acquired over 130,000 likes with over 22,000 comments from fans and celebrities who sent their prayers.

“I am so sorry Lisa Raye. My prayers are with you and your family,” “RHOA” alum Cynthia Bailey wrote.

“Prayers up QUEEN! Stay Strong! #RestInPeace #RESTINPARADISE,” McCoy’s bestie Vivica A. Fox penned.

“My condolences. Nothing can prepare you for losing your mom. But with GODS grace you will have the strength to make it through your days,” a fan said.

“My condolences to you and all who knew and loved her,” another fan commented.

Katie’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Fans may recall McCoy, her mother, and her daughter, Kai, appearing on an episode of “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” on the OWN network in 2020. The episode was titled “3 Generations, 1 Family Breakdown,” and the three ladies were brought on the show for Iyanla Vanzant to provide them with the tools to help them improve their relationships with one another.

Kai, LisaRaye, and Katie McCoy. (Pictured: @kaimorae/Instagram)

One of Katie’s main issues surrounded the belief that her only daughter changed once she made it big in Hollywood.

“When she first come here it was me and her and Hollywood, but we were down to earth with it,” Katie expressed, “I started off together with it, but then as you rose up you’re like ‘I don’t need you no more.’”



As the episode continued, McCoy and her mom entered a very heated discussion about the 55-year-old actress choosing her late father, David Ray McCoy, over her mom despite his infidelities.

McCoy’s father is also deceased. He passed away in 1988.

LisaRaye McCoy’s story on Iyanla Fix My Life makes me sad 🥺 — Mischief Managed 👣 (@haleemarry) February 15, 2021

“She knew her daddy was a d–m h–, you stayed with him,” Katie emotionally said, “she had no right to go up there and live with him and his woman!”

At the end of the episode, Vanzant reiterated that the activities were created for McCoy, Kai, and Katie to acknowledge the unhealthy patterns they’ve obtained throughout their lives with the hopes of understanding the importance of proper communication.

“You [Iyanla] helped translate what I was trying to say to my mother,” McCoy confessed.