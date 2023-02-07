Louisiana Family Claims 911 Call Over Loud Music Led to Unarmed Black Man Being Fatally Shot By Police

The family of a Louisiana man wants answers to why their loved one died at the hands of police.

Alonzo Bagley, a Shreveport, Louisiana, resident, was at an apartment complex the night of Feb. 3, according to police. A spokesperson for Bagley’s family told KSLA the sequence of events began when a neighbor called the police because music in Bagley’s apartment was too loud.

At 10:51 p.m., two Shreveport police officers arrived at the Villa Norte Apartment Complex in response to the complaint, which the family says was over loud music and police described as a domestic disturbance call.

Police say at some point during their response at the apartment, Bagley jumped to the ground from the second story, attempting to flee. Once on the ground, Bagley started to run with one of the responding officers pursuing him on foot, according to a post on the Shreveport police Facebook page.

“Following a short foot pursuit, SPD officer Alexander Tyler located Mr. Bagley as he rounded a building corner and fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr. Bagley in the chest,” police said.

During a Feb. 6 press conference, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis, who is Black, expressed condolences to Bagley’s family. Davis went on to say after Bagley was struck with the gunshot, the responding officers rendered immediate aid.

Bagley was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Shreveport police officer killed Alonzo Bagley during a foot pursuit on Feb. 3. (Photo: Facebook/Jermaine Anderson)

Louisiana State Police detectives “did not locate any weapons near or on the person of Mr. Bagley,” Davis said.

The added detail that Bagley was unarmed has angered some within the Shreveport community and Bagley’s family.

Shreveport social media users who knew Bagley say he was a husband and father. Bagley’s friends took to social media to speak out about the shooting.

“Rest easy Alonzo Bagley – killed by a Shreveport Police this weekend. Unarmed, so while you talking about things happening in other cities, it now hits home. I can tell you this about Alonzo, he was great with computers, he loved his family. If he called you his friend, he really was your friend. #formerclient #knewhimpersonally,” Victoria Adams said in a Facebook post.

Bagley’s family has hired Haley and Associates to represent them in future litigation.

Their attorneys said in a statement, “our office will work through this process with the Bagley family to ensure and accountability. Attorney Ron Haley believes accountability will result in consequences in both civil and criminal courts.”

SPD officer Alexander Tyler, 23, has been placed on administrative leave per protocol while the investigation into the officer-involved shooting is completed. Tyler was hired by the Shreveport Police Department in May 2021.

During the press conference, Davis was asked when the public would get access to the bodycam and dashcam video, and he said police would release it as soon as possible. He also asked for patience from the community while the investigation continues.

“It’s incumbent on us to conduct a very thorough investigation so that we have all the facts. Transparency in the investigation is a priority in our agency,” Davis said.

“This process does take time; witness statements are still being obtained, and evidence is currently being analyzed,” Louisiana State Police told CNN.