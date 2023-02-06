‘What TF ‘: Offset Shuts Down Reports About Him and Quavo Fighting Backstage at the Grammys Over Takeoff’s Tribute

The Grammy Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, and rumors about an unfortunate incident between recording artists Offset and Quavo allegedly took place just before the tribute performance to Takeoff.

TakeOff died on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas, following an altercation during a dice game outside of a bowling alley. Quavo was with him at the time of his death. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested for the murder in December. According to TMZ, the Migos rappers became involved in a physical argument just before Quavo was set to perform the song he wrote for Takeoff following his death, “Without You.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage for Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert at The Belasco on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Activision)

The song was performed as a tribute during the award show’s “In Memoriam” segment. The outlet claimed that the altercation occurred after the Grammys invited Offset to join the tribute, and Quavo physically blocked him from joining the segment. The two rappers allegedly had to be pulled apart.

Offset clapped back at the rumors on Twitter, writing, “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n—s is crazy.”

Quavo performed the tribute with an empty chair next to him to represent his nephew. During one tender moment during the performance, Quavo held up Takeoff’s necklace to the crowd as the chair sat empty.

Offset allegedly was “on the outs” with his fellow Migos members at the time of TakeOff’s death. Quavo is also Takeoff’s uncle, and Offset is their cousin. All three were raised by Quavo’s mother, Edna Marshall, in a suburb of Atlanta.

Clark was released on a $1 million bond back in January and is currently under house arrest. He is being monitored with a GPS tracking device. Clark’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 9. Cameron Joshua, 22, was also charged in connection with the shooting for the unlawful carrying of a weapon.